The XauUsd Engulfing on H1
- Experts
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I Nyoman SudianaHello traders,
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- Version: 1.821
- Updated: 21 June 2026
- Activations: 5
The XauUsd Engulfing on H1 is an EA sets to have the following conditions:
Runs on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe.
The basis in following trend, as there is a correction in the trend and an engulfing candle is formed, the EA shall take a position.
The confluence for the position taken are the price is either above (uptrend) or below (downtrend) EMA 21 and RSI 21.
The EA also has a SL+ shall the price reverse.