Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5

Can your EA explain WHY it won?

Most EAs only give you results. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering now, which type of signal actually earns in YOUR account — you never know. You just keep it running and hope.

KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO is fundamentally different.


[The one thing that makes this EA different]

This EA tracks which signals earn in YOUR account — and tells you.

Every signal is auto-graded S / A / B / ★. Every signal is also classified by target depth: Quick / Short / Mid / Long. That makes a 16-cell matrix, and the EA keeps live win-rate and P/L statistics for every cell, rebuilt from your real account history.

One button prints this to your Experts log:

  A: Quick:0%(1 -77)  Short:100%(2 +234)  Mid:--  Long:--
  ★: Quick:75%(4 +158)  Short:33%(3 -235)  Mid:67%(3 +80)  Long:67%(6 +111)

You see the strong cells. You see the weak cells. And you can size each cell individually — thicken what earns, cut what does not.

The EA even watches the matrix for you: when a cell has enough trades but a low win rate and negative P/L, it notifies you automatically (coaching alert). You do not need to notice — the EA tells you first.

This is not an EA that is "finished" the day you buy it. It is an EA you grow on your own account's data.


[The hardest part of trading gold is not the entry]

It is position sizing.

The same 0.05 lots means completely different risk from one signal to the next. Oversize a wide-SL signal and one loss wipes a week. Undersize a tight-SL signal and you win small. Most traders do not lose to the method — they lose to sizing.

So this EA was designed from the lot, not from the entry.

You decide ONE number: how much of your balance a single loss may cost. The EA computes every lot from that signal's stop distance. Wide stop, smaller lot. Tight stop, larger lot. Losses stay nearly constant by design, and the amount at risk is always displayed on the panel.

A concrete example — $10,000 account, 1% risk, every loss ≈ $100:

  [★] signal, SL $6.5 wide  ->  0.15 lots
  [A] signal, SL $11.2 wide ->  0.09 lots
  [S] signal, SL $24.0 wide ->  0.04 lots

Different signals, different lots, same $100 at risk. The lot grows and shrinks with your balance automatically (compounding), and the amount at risk is always shown on the panel.

Add the daily loss limit — new entries stop automatically once the day's loss reaches your setting, and resume the next day. Your worst day is defined before it happens.


[★ — the flagship signal]

S / A / B rank signal strength. ★ is a separate high-win-rate type: trend, deep pullback, rebound. It fires only in the situation a 12-year gold trader trusts most.

That is why the recommended setup is "★ / A / S on, B off". Fewer chances, higher precision.


[It even tells you why it is NOT entering]

The most stressful moment in EA trading is not a loss. It is staring at a signal wondering "why didn't it enter?"

The STATUS line answers it, on the chart: spread too wide, daily limit hit, grade disabled, position already open. Everything visible. P/L, win rate, profit factor, per-period stats, positions and spread — all live on the panel. Run all three timeframes and it shows the combined P/L too.

No more black box.


[Automated discipline, human veto]

Fully automatic by default — with one-tap intervention any time:

+ Close All — flat instantly
+ Close Half — bank part, ride the rest
+ Break-Even — SL to entry, spread-adjusted to a true ±0
+ Pause New — sit out ugly markets

The machine keeps the discipline. You keep the veto. That is semi-discretionary.


[Three timeframes, one system]

M30, H1 and H4 each run as an independent engine — own signals, own statistics, max one position each. Run one chart or all three: the panel shows each timeframe's results AND the combined P/L across all of them. Three uncorrelated entry streams from a single product.


[You stay in charge]

Close any EA position manually, any time — from the panel or the terminal. A manually closed signal is automatically excluded from re-entry, so the EA never "undoes" your decision. Alerts, push notifications to your phone and e-mail are built in, so you can supervise from anywhere.


[Built to protect capital]

+ Every position has a Stop Loss from the moment it opens
+ No martingale / no grid / no averaging down
+ Max 1 position per timeframe, never stacked on the same signal
+ Auto-skip on abnormal spreads / order retry / netting-account detection

No equity-curve cosmetics built on hidden floating losses.


[Try it free first]

Use the Free Demo button and test everything in the Strategy Tester — signals, TP/SL placement, the panel, the 16-cell report. Backtesting does not consume an activation. See it with your own eyes before you decide.


[Buyer bonus — $49 value included]

Buyers of the full (one-time) license receive, free:

+ AI Zone Radar ($49 value) — automatic support & resistance detection with 5-layer strength scoring. Overlay its zones on this EA's signals for even sharper decisions.
+ Full PDF manual (English) — setup to operation, with the 3-stage lot strategy, fully illustrated.

Send me a message on MQL5 after purchase and I will hand you both (rentals excluded).



[About the price]

This is the early-release price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. As reviews and forward results accumulate, the price only goes up. Today's price is for today's buyers.


[Recommended setup]

+ Grades: ★ / A / S ON, B OFF (default)
+ Lot: Risk % auto-lot at 1%
+ Timeframes: M30 / H1 / H4 (run all three charts)

Expected frequency: roughly 1–2 trades per day with ★/A/S only; roughly 5–10 with B enabled (varies with the market). This EA does not trade every day. It is built for precision, not activity.


[Specifications]

+ Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) / MT5 only
+ Timeframes: M30 / H1 / H4
+ Account: hedging mode (new entries auto-disabled on netting accounts)
+ Suggested minimum balance: $1,500+ (0.01 lots)
+ Backtest: unlimited, no activation used


[After purchase — please read]

Message me (DM) on MQL5 after purchase. I will send you the full PDF manual (setup to operation, illustrated).

Full-license buyers also receive AI Zone Radar ($49 value) free.


[The KURAMA line-up]

More KURAMA gold tools from the same developer (each is a standalone product with its own logic):

+ Gold Signal Swing Pro (M30/H1/H4) — swing signal indicator for manual trading:

+ Gold Signal Pro (M5/M15) — scalping signal indicator:

+ All products & buyer reviews:


[Risk disclosure]

Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. This product does not guarantee investment results. Past and demo performance do not guarantee future results. Verify on a demo environment first and trade only with funds you can afford to lose, at your own judgement and responsibility.
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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
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Chen Jia Qi
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