Lotsize panel

Compliement your normal MT5 Buy/Sell panel with this automatic lot size panel.

This product is free without any limitations.

There will be a pro verision later with additional functionality, but my motto is to always have awesome free products.

It automatically places the stop and sizes the lot according to the given ATR for risk.

You have to try it to experience it!







Now I can't trade manually without it.



It's turned out to be much more intuitive than I would think before creating it.





There's now also a pro version that let's you set the stoploss with a line.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82795

