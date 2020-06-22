Action Scanner

5

Action Scanner is a market scanner.

It’s yet another product in my "Can’t trade with out it" series.

Do you want to know what is moving right now?

Action Scanner scans your watchlist and opens the 10 currently most moving charts.

You can chose between, most moving in points, most moving in your account currency(if you were to trade it with a standard lot size 1.00) and most moving in percentage. 

The standard version is a complete tool with no limitations. 

However the pro version has additional functionality it also lets you sort all pairs based on HOW they are moving. Trading range of the last candles, ADX for most trendingmoving average for most sloping and volume for most ticks per candle

Don't wast your time flipping charts, get a good scanner.


The pro version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51250


Reviews 1
LDC1978
244
LDC1978 2021.04.14 13:09 
 

so smart...

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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EA based on a standard RSI indicator accompanied by an advanced Self Optimizer. A carefully crafted EA that self-optimizes on any pair and any time frame, to give you the best RSI settings for Reverse  or Breakout trades. It also self-optimizes on what time of day to trade if you wish. It can also be set to only optimize on that same hour, for every day in the history. It's the ultimate tool for those that wish to have a powerfull RSI trader in their arsenal, to just drop on the chart. The ba
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Are you accidently making mistakes with your stoplosses, you thought you were risking 5% but you actually risked 15%? Are you causing yourself unncessary drawdowns by moving the sl too many times? Don't worry this ea has your back, it lies in the background and always watches your risk. No matter how many orders you have open in both directions it will make sure you stop out at your set risk percent. It also removes all stoplosses and targets in the case of a full hedge situation. The same as Ri
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I created an indicator inspired by the "Wicks don´t lie" community on Youtube. It let's you see zones from other timeframes, and lets you keep a zone from a higher timeframe when you go to lower time frames. It operates by creating zones wherever the price has previously turned and not been retested again. This makes it easier to know where to expect a possible hick-up while going with a breakout, or where the price might make a reversal. The indicator also continues to add zones out from the cu
Imbalance Oscilliator
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An imbalance indicator that marks imbalance on the chart with zones and gives the amount of imbalance as an oscillator value. There's one line for the amount of short imbalance, one line for the long imbalance and the combined imbalance as a thicker line. The combined imbalance goes above 0 if there's more imbalance above than below the current price and vice versa. The blue thicker line, shows (imblance above - imbalance below). The greeen dotted line shows imbalance above The red dotted line s
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This Pro version of the LotSizePanel let's you set the stoploss with a line. Instantly the ea will calculate the lotsize based on where you drag the line on the chart. Press the "Show Line" button again, and the line dissappears and the ea reverts back to calculating the lot size from an ATR based stoploss again. I can't see how I would ever trade manually without this panel again. Remember that autotrading needs to be turned on to place orders with the buttons.
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LDC1978
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LDC1978 2021.04.14 13:09 
 

so smart...

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