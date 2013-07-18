UniversalTrader

Universal Trader (UT)


This EA is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

UT is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators. 

  • It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
  • Designed for every TimeFrames
  • Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop.
  • Can also work as a switch without SL/TP
  • Works with any pairs

How does it work

  • UT is a trend follower. 
  • It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to Stop/ trail/BreakEven positions
  • Trades are stopped either by TP/SL/TS or by the next opposite Trade to come.
  • No hedging, no averaging.
  • A trade must end before the next can start.
  • UT controls each ticks or each bars, it can be optimized in real ticks or open price.


Testing

  1. Must be optimized before testing. A full description and tutoriel will be (soon) provided at its dedicated support site. 

Inputs

  • IsMicroAccount: [bool] 
    • True will set the minimum lotsize at 0.01
    • False will set the minimum lotsize at 0.1
  • CompletedBars: [bool] 
    • True will trade only at a new bar opening (Open price mode)
    • False will trade Every tick
  • GlobalTimeFrame: [ENUM TIMEFRAME] Select the Time frame of the whole EA
  • FiveDigits: [bool] 
    • True for 5 digits accounts
    • False for 4 digits accounts (not recommended)
  • UseWeekDay: [bool] 
    • True will enable week day selection
    • False will trade every day of the week
  • Sunday: [bool]:
    • True Enables trading for Sunday
    • False Disable trading for Sunday
  • Same use for next days of the week
  • UseTradingTime: [bool] 
    • True Enables trading time
    • False Disables trading time, the EA will trade at any time.
  • TradingTimeStart: [integer] Enables trading from this time.
  • TradingTimeEnd: [integer] Disables trading at this time (trades till the hour is over).
  • CloseTradesAtTradingTimeEnd: [bool] 
    • True will close all remaining trades at TradingTimeEnd
    • False will let the trade run over the non trading period.
  • ManageOpenedTradeDuringTimeOff: [bool] 
    • True will check trailing stop or other stop conditions during non trading period
    • False will just do nothing during non trading period.
  • MaxVolumePosition: [double] Maximum volume for one position (can include several deals).
  • MaximumPercentageAtRisk: [double] Will calculate lot size according to this parameter. Example: 1% risk for 1000€/$ equity = 0.01 lot.
  • UseLotManagement:[bool]
    • True enables Lot Management
    • False disables Lot Management
  • LotManagementType [int] 1 or 2
    • 1= Uses Decrease factor
    • 2= Uses a fix factor 75%,50%,25%
  • ReductionFactor:[double] for money management lot-(lot*losses/ReductionFactor)
    • DecreaseLotAfterLoss: [integer] For lot management 1, it waits until DecreaseLotAfterLoss consecutive loses to reduce lot size
    • LotPerTrade: [double]  Maximum lot size for one trade
    • Take Profit: [double] Take Profit value in pips.
    • Stop Loss: [double] Stop Loss value in pips.
    • Trailing Stop: [double] Trailing stop value in pips.
    • Use Psar To Set SL and TS: [bool]
      • True will enable Parabolic SAR to set Stop Loss and Trailing stop.
      • False will use Stop Loss and Trailing Stop fixed inputs if any. 
    • Magic Number Long: [integer] Unique ID for the EA to manage its long trades only.
    • Magic Number Short: [integer] Unique ID for the EA to manage its short trades only.
    • TF: [ENUM TIMEFRAMES] Time Frame for the indicators, may differ from EA's Timeframe.
    • BarsToWait: [integer] Number of bars to wait before to take a trade after the signals confirmed the entry.
    • cci: [double] CCI Period for SuperTrend indicator
    • ChannelHeight: [integer] False entry signal filter, defines a CCI channel height where no trades must be taken. Useful for ranging market.
    • SARP: [double] SARP parameter of Parabolic SAR indicator.
    • UseBreakEven: [bool]
      • True will enable breakeven
      • False will disable breakeven
    • SetBreakEvenAtXEarnedPips [double] Breakeaven will be set once X profit pips will be reached.
    • AddXPipsToBreakEven: [double] Will add X profit pips to breakeven.
    • ResetOrder: [bool]
      • True will not wait for an opposite trade, take a trade in any direction when signal is given. (can take a buy after a buy and a sell after a sell)
      • False will make the EA wait for an opposite trade (after a sell can only come a buy and vice versa)
    • StopCrossReverse: [bool]
      • True will stop a trade when the price is crossing the SuperTrend line reverse
      • False will just do nothing.



    Adrian Forrest
    577
    Adrian Forrest 2014.03.07 23:02 
     

    This is my update to my 1st review.

    I purchased this EA on 29 Sept 2013.

    Remi is very helpful and has been a great help in assisting me to find great sets to use with this EA.

    Now thanks to his input and suggestions I have made several sets that are trading very nicely and I am more than happy with the results to date.

    His Blog site is great and I get a lot of good ideas from there.

    Thanks Remi

    Dongavr
    76
    Dongavr 2014.02.05 18:05 
     

    Great EA!I use this advisor relatively recently, but at the moment I have a positive impression.In spite of relatively low cost, it really makes a profit!I'm glad I found this product on the market!Seller responds to messages very fast and friendly!Many thanks to the Remi for adviser and Goentie for settings.

    Ayrat Nuriakhmetov
    222
    Ayrat Nuriakhmetov 2014.02.02 11:17 
     

    Хороший советник!

    Оптимизация ЕА говорит о том, что несмотря на изменения рынка он может быть всегда актуален.Советники которые работают годами без потери депозита зарабатывают не очень много.Большим плюсом ЕА является его поддержка со стороны разработчиков. Не было ни разу, чтобы мне не ответили.

    Большое спасибо Реми. Успехов и больших прибылей всем.

