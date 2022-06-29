Panda Hedging

3.4
Panda Hedging strategy:

Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value.

That is why we decided to create our own Panda Hedging automated trading tactics, which will include both elements of hedging trading, using a grid trading algorithm, and a secure system with a high level of deposit protection. (All additional orders are opened with a fixed same lot size , without using lot multiplication (Martingale)).

If the price starts to go against the order, the adviser will begin to open additional orders according to the author's algorithm, up to a maximum of 10 orders for each instrument in the pair.

ea instructions for use:

1. USDCAD Time frame:M1 

2. 1000-1500USD USDCAD USDNOK  0.02 lots   AUDUSD USDNOK 0.01 lots

3.Please use the correct settings file. 

Panda Hedging ea SET File : Panda Hedging ea 1.81 SET File

Panda Hedging ea  Backtest:  Panda Hedging ea  Backtest

2 copy left in the price 450$, next price 500$


The created system was tested on a real account: 

LIVE signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1473495

important hint:

1. recommend Use Low spread accounts

2.Before you buy, please check if your broker supports the trading currency USDNOK. and leverage USDNOK,If can not trading usdnok  don't buy.

3. Panda Hedging only trading USDCAD/USDNOK AUDUSD/USDNOK. signal have test another currency . Additional currency hedging will be added in future releases

MT4 version： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84493

Reviews 5
Chun Wu
357
Chun Wu 2022.07.29 15:54 
 

EA revenue stability effect is very good, stable profit, there are questions the author will give a very detailed answer.

treade69fx
161
treade69fx 2022.07.29 02:06 
 

Amazing EA that is very safe and unique in strategy! Very good work by the seller!!

Victor deSouza
997
Victor deSouza 2022.08.04 09:03 
 

New update:

Continued with the EA and it's working well.I was too hesitant to judge after 2 weeks. Need to give it time.

Excellent EA. Working well. Recommended!

New review. After 2 weeks Ea has disappointed

$10 profit from 1k

Unfortunately not for me

Won't continue with this ea

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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
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Panda Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor is designed to execute fast and precise trades using scalping techniques such as trend following and capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations.Panda Goldis a very effective  trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). Real account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1772310 Panda Gold is built on a solid and well-designed trading strategy , runs best on the XAUUSD currency pair. However, thanks to its fle
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Jacare_ASAS
271
Jacare_ASAS 2023.07.07 10:41 
 

It is an average EA, but not sure if it will be sustanable in the long-term. So far, no losses, but very tiny profit. Very poor description about the settings and the customer support is really, really bad. I asked the author some questions in PV and he answered to me in Chinese. Unbelievable!

webhedge
61
webhedge 2023.01.08 16:40 
 

Would not recommend this EA. Very surprise to see other comment stating that's author give detailed answer which is wrong. Autor isn't stating that signal are in fact different from the MT5 or MT4 (he promised opposite) It's easy to manage signal to have good profit to show false result, as the EA don't get manual intervention from autor. Since the start never got in profit and autor silent to my last messages.

Victor deSouza
997
Victor deSouza 2022.08.04 09:03 
 

New update:

Continued with the EA and it's working well.I was too hesitant to judge after 2 weeks. Need to give it time.

Excellent EA. Working well. Recommended!

New review. After 2 weeks Ea has disappointed

$10 profit from 1k

Unfortunately not for me

Won't continue with this ea

Jiang Ming Wang
1398
Reply from developer Jiang Ming Wang 2022.08.19 11:48
If you mind stop loss, you can setting stoplevel=flase . This will not stop loss. Profits have been made in the last week. I don't think 2 weeks can judge an ea.
Chun Wu
357
Chun Wu 2022.07.29 15:54 
 

EA revenue stability effect is very good, stable profit, there are questions the author will give a very detailed answer.

treade69fx
161
treade69fx 2022.07.29 02:06 
 

Amazing EA that is very safe and unique in strategy! Very good work by the seller!!

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