Riskkeeper PRO

Are you accidently making mistakes with your stoplosses, you thought you were risking 5% but you actually risked 15%?

Are you causing yourself unncessary drawdowns by moving the sl too many times?

Don't worry this ea has your back, it lies in the background and always watches your risk. No matter how many orders you have open in both directions it will make sure you stop out at your set risk percent.

It also removes all stoplosses and targets in the case of a full hedge situation.



The same as Riskkeeper the free version but with additional functionality.

Additional features to the free version



Has the ability to lock in profit lock in on x SL distances.

on x SL distances. Has a trailstop at x SL distances, meaning the EA will trail the stop that has already been calculated for you.

at x SL distances, meaning the EA will trail the stop that has already been calculated for you. The trail also has the ablitiy to shorten the closer to the target we get.



Also controls stop and limit orders , so you will know where your stop and target will be once entered the market.(Especially useful when trading on the phone)



and , so you will know where your stop and target will be once entered the market.(Especially useful when trading on the phone) Has a soft stop alternative, so the broker will not know where your stops are. (Not recommened because you will not see where your stop is).



The screenshot demonstrates the EA correctly placing tp and sl in a complex hedged bias-trading situation.



The pro version was just release, please report any bugs.



