Imbalance Oscilliator
- Indicators
- Cristian Eriksson
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 11 March 2022
- Activations: 20
An imbalance indicator that marks imbalance on the chart with zones and gives the amount of imbalance as an oscillator value.
There's one line for the amount of short imbalance, one line for the long imbalance and the combined imbalance as a thicker line.
The combined imbalance goes above 0 if there's more imbalance above than below the current price and vice versa.
- The blue thicker line, shows (imblance above - imbalance below).
- The greeen dotted line shows imbalance above
- The red dotted line shows imbalance below