Arrow Pointer

Any timeframe can be used. "Sell" and "Buy" signals operate using independent algorithms; some signals may overlap. The indicator does not redraw its values; signals are generated on the last candle; once the candle closes, the signal will never disappear. A signal is considered valid once the candle closes. Several alert types are available.

is a trading strategy that searches for signals at the tops and bottoms of the chart and works in any market. It displays a signal and analyzes price behavior.If the price moves in line with the signal, support arrows are drawn; if the price moves contrary to the indicator's plan, a stop signal is triggered.Signals can appear in the direction of the trend or against it if there are suitable price opportunities.Thus, the signal lasts as long as there is a corresponding price movement.The system is easy to use, and the "" parameter, which regulates the signal detection algorithms, can be manually adjusted.By changing this parameter, you can easily adapt the signals to any trading instrument and timeframe.Recommended settings for the "Factor" parameter.For M1 timeframes: Factor 10 - 15For M5 timeframes: Factor 5 - 10For M15 timeframes: Factor 3 - 8For M30 timeframes: Factor 2 - 6For H1 timeframes: Factor 1 - 5For H4+ timeframes: Factor 1 - 3For "Sell" signals - red arrows.For "Buy" signals - blue arrows.