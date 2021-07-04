The Convergence Divergence Suite contains 17 indicators

,

built-in MT4 technical indicators

and

custom ones

.

The list will be increased in subsequent versions as per users' requests.

Any selected indicator is loaded on your chart then automatic Convergence and Divergence trend lines are drawn on the chart and indicator.

This tool is important if you use any of the listed indicators or convergence/divergence in your strategy.

Advantages

With the Convergence Divergence Suite you do not need to load multiple indicators to your chart, all you need to do is select the indicator from the dropdown menu to load it.

You receive screen alerts when there is convergence/ divergence .

. You get automatic convergence /divergence trendlines for all the listed indicators under one suite.

Keep your chart clean and neat with one suite.

The setup is straight forward. All you need to do is set the values for the following indicators. You can do it at once or for the indicator you usually use:

Momentum

Chaikin Money Flow

Rate of Change (ROC)

Money Flow Index

Relative Strength Index

Stochastic Oscillator

Averaged RSI & MFI

Averaged RSI, MFI & Stochastic

Moving Average of Oscillator

Moving Average Convergence Divergence

William's Percentage Range

Commodity Channel Index

Force Index

DeMarker

Relative Vigor Index

William's Accelerator/Decelerator

William's Awesome Oscillator

We are ready to help you to set up if needed.



