Convergence Divergence Suite
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
The Convergence Divergence Suite contains 17 indicators, built-in MT4 technical indicators and custom ones.
The list will be increased in subsequent versions as per users' requests.
Any selected indicator is loaded on your chart then automatic Convergence and Divergence trend lines are drawn on the chart and indicator.
This tool is important if you use any of the listed indicators or convergence/divergence in your strategy.
Advantages
- With the Convergence Divergence Suite you do not need to load multiple indicators to your chart, all you need to do is select the indicator from the dropdown menu to load it.
- You receive screen alerts when there is convergence/ divergence.
- You get automatic convergence /divergence trendlines for all the listed indicators under one suite.
- Keep your chart clean and neat with one suite.
The setup is straight forward. All you need to do is set the values for the following indicators. You can do it at once or for the indicator you usually use:
Momentum
Chaikin Money Flow
Rate of Change (ROC)
Money Flow Index
Relative Strength Index
Stochastic Oscillator
Averaged RSI & MFI
Averaged RSI, MFI & Stochastic
Moving Average of Oscillator
Moving Average Convergence Divergence
William's Percentage Range
Commodity Channel Index
Force Index
DeMarker
Relative Vigor Index
William's Accelerator/Decelerator
William's Awesome Oscillator
We are ready to help you to set up if needed.