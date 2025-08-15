Pip Zapper MT5

The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios.
When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes.
The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.).
Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized.

MT4 Version Here

Offer price is $50 then price increases after every 10 purchases.

Trading Options:

Option 1: To gain the most out of the indicator, place a sell if a sell signal opens above the previously confirmed zigzag top.  If the trade loses and a buy arrow shows, open a buy trade. 
Similarly, target a buy when a buy arrow displays below the previously confirmed zigzag trough. If the trade loses and then a sell arrow opens, open a sell trade.

Option 2: Move to two timeframes higher from the one you want to trade it. For example, if you trade on 5M chart, check the 30M chart to check current arrow. If the most recent arrow is buy only place buy trades in the 5M chart. Else, only place sell trades  if there is a sell arrow on 30M chart. 

Option 3: Open trades based on the arrow direction. Open sell when the red arrow shows up and buy based on the buy arrows.

Option 4: Open buy trades based on the buy arrows, but if a candle opens below the buy arrow, close the loss and open a sell trade. Same logic applies to opening a buy counter-trade after a sell loss.


Stop Loss placement:

Buy SL: Should be placed just below the buy arrow.   
Sell SL: Should be placed just above the sell arrow.   

Close Trade & Profit Target:

Buy: Close on sell signal OR 1.5 x Buy SL
Sell: Close on buy signal OR 1.5 x Sell SL



Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.22 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Trend Sensor MT5
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the most appropriate entry and exit points. It also displays statistical data on all signals for better analysis of trading. With the help of this indicator you will be able to better understand the market. As soon as the power of the trend begins to weaken (this will be shown on the panel), the trend line will gravitate to the horizontal position - this is the signal to exit the trade. Or you can exit when the average/median profit level is reached. The indicator was the r
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
AW Breakout Catcher MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (9)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
