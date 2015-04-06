MartiBearEA

MartBear EA - New Smart Trading Methodology!





MartiBear robot is very simple, and very promising money making machine!

No complicated setup! No long-term optimization! No special set files!

Working on any trading pair (best EURCHF/AUDUSD)!

Recommend starting balance 500usd/eur for lot size 0.01.

Low Risk with proportional profit!

The robot doesn’t require any additional setup, just pick the trading lot and go ahead!





Default setting is :

Step : 400

Lot : 0.01

Mult : 1.2

TP : 100

MagicBuy : 567

MagicSell : 678

*Please use these default settings on testing, and live trading.Depending to your deposit, you can change only lot size.

If you have any questions, please contact me.

Thank you!