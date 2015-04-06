MartiBearEA

  • MartBear EA - New Smart Trading Methodology!


  • MartiBear robot is very simple, and very promising money making machine!
  • No complicated setup! No long-term optimization! No special set files!
  • Working on any trading pair (best EURCHF/AUDUSD)!
  • Recommend starting balance 500usd/eur for lot size 0.01.
  • Low Risk with proportional profit!
  • The robot doesn’t require any additional setup, just pick the trading lot and go ahead!


Default setting is :

  • Step : 400
  • Lot : 0.01
  • Mult : 1.2
  • TP : 100
  • MagicBuy : 567
  • MagicSell : 678

*Please use these default settings on testing, and live trading.Depending to your deposit, you can change only lot size.  

If you have any questions, please contact me.

Thank you!

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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