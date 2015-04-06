MartiBearEA
- Experts
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Matas MileviciusI am an MT4/MT5 (MQL4/MQL5) developer with 6+ years of experience and published products on MQL5 Market.
In addition to product development, I now provide freelance programming services for existing MT4/MT5 code:
Bug fixes for EAs, indicators, and scripts
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- MartBear EA - New Smart Trading Methodology!
- MartiBear robot is very simple, and very promising money making machine!
- No complicated setup! No long-term optimization! No special set files!
- Working on any trading pair (best EURCHF/AUDUSD)!
- Recommend starting balance 500usd/eur for lot size 0.01.
- Low Risk with proportional profit!
- The robot doesn’t require any additional setup, just pick the trading lot and go ahead!
Default setting is :
- Step : 400
- Lot : 0.01
- Mult : 1.2
- TP : 100
- MagicBuy : 567
- MagicSell : 678
*Please use these default settings on testing, and live trading.Depending to your deposit, you can change only lot size.
If you have any questions, please contact me.
Thank you!