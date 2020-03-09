Rain Master

A semi automatic scalping EA designed to take trade based on trends 

  • design is based on my working scalping technique
  • made semi-automatic to increase profit
  • semi automatic means entering only TP values once in two days
  • win rate of 36% 
  • risk can be adjusted based on our account size
  • those who joined will be added to private Telegram group and TP values are updated by me

Screenshot attached is based on testing EA on strategy tester for 1 year automatically without interruptions

 - with semi automatic method Drawdown is reduced drastically 

Features:

  • Timing can be set
  • automatic lot calculation : input risk is given in dollar (recommended risk 1% per trade)
  • option to take partial TP
  • Breakeven
  • automatic spread calculation, TP's and SL's are adjusted accordingly

Recommended products
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Barclays Trend Scalper
Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
Experts
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
A Gold Mine
Xiao Peng Tian
Experts
A Gold Mine is an automated trading EA for MT4 (MT5 compatible), purpose-built and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines dual core logic of grid trading and trend recognition: capturing swing profits in ranging markets, and mitigating unilateral drawdowns in strong trending conditions. With built-in risk control for extreme volatility and fully customizable parameters, it caters to traders with different risk appetites. Supported Instruments : Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold); compat
Light Gold EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (1)
Experts
Light Gold EA   is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for   Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its   high volatility and sudden price movements .   Light Gold EA   is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled execution to ensure stable performance when mar
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Gold Spark V1
Kalyani Prasenjit Shende
Experts
We are Here To Deliver Real Market Ready Gold Spark V1.2 With Best Results In Real Market On XAUUSD on M1 Time Frame. To Watch Live Performance Account No :  100256113 Server Name :  ECMarkets-Demo Observer Password :  Trade@123 Broker Name : EC Market Bonus : One Expert Advisor Gold Scalper which works on any broker absolutely free. can check Performance of Bonus Expert Advisor Account No : 100256119 Server Name : ECMarkets-Demo Observer Password : Trade@123 Broker Name : EC Market   Just Grab
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Buyers of this product also purchase
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H4 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizatio
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndicesLion  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizati
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
Tujjor Pro
Bekhzod Rasulov
Experts
Brief information about our robot: this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month. Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000 For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin    https://t.me/Ozbek_Ea?utm_source=ig&amp ;utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnSQVmzbzd2T
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculati
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review