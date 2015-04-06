Bravo Trader

Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :)

All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades.

My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;)


At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules!

Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot!

Rule 2 : You must use good and stable VPS server for a smooth encounter with the broker server!

Keep in mind trading results can be different if you didn't following the rules! (1,2).


Recommend trading pairs are EURCHF,USDCHF,EURGBP with time frame M1 or M5.

Deposit for minimal lot size 0.01 is 500, or above.

Robot do not use martingale,hedging,or grid strategies!

All trades have Take profit,and StopLoss levels.

Set files are attached on "comments" section.


CAUTION: If you testing my robot on strategy tester,please set spread exactly the same as declared by your broker!

If you have an additional question please ask me.

Thank you,and good luck!


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Full Description TD MultiTradingPanel is a compact and practical MT5 trading panel created to make manual trading faster, easier, and more organized. It gives traders quick access to the most important trading actions directly from the chart, helping save time and manage positions more efficiently. Main functions include market and pending order execution, position management, risk-based lot calculation, breakeven and trailing controls, partial closing, hedge and reverse actions, price alerts, s
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