Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :)

All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades.

My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;)





At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules!

Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot!

Rule 2 : You must use good and stable VPS server for a smooth encounter with the broker server!

Keep in mind trading results can be different if you didn't following the rules! (1,2).





Recommend trading pairs are EURCHF,USDCHF,EURGBP with time frame M1 or M5.

Deposit for minimal lot size 0.01 is 500, or above.

Robot do not use martingale,hedging,or grid strategies!

All trades have Take profit,and StopLoss levels.

Set files are attached on "comments" section.





CAUTION: If you testing my robot on strategy tester,please set spread exactly the same as declared by your broker!

If you have an additional question please ask me.

Thank you,and good luck!



