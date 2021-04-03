Wild Side MT5

3.5

Live monitoring of the Wild Side https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962021

Demo monitoring of the Wild Side https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/956622

To correctly determine the trading time, you need to specify the broker's winter GMT time. you can read how to do this in my post: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531


Wild Side is a fully automatic expert Advisor for trading on the night Forex market. 

  • It does not use martingale, grid, or other "toxic" methods. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit
  • The Expert Advisor uses its own price action algorithms in combination with the author's indicator
  • The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter
  • Unique transaction tracking algorithm

The most accurate backtests and forward tests have shown excellent results throughout the available history. Just check out my live monitoring and test results and you'll understand everything.  

The Expert Advisor uses several timeframes to work, so testing should be carried out on the M5 timeframe in the "Every tick based on real ticks"mode.

All the settings are already built into the Expert Advisor, so you don't need to spend time on optimization. Just install the Expert Advisor in the terminal, apply it to currency pairs with the M5 timeframe. Currency pairs to work with: USDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY 

Broker recommendations and accounts:

I strongly recommend using WildSide on ECN or RAW accounts and with a low-ping VPS. The recommended leverage is from 1: 50 and above. All transactions comply with Fifa rules. The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter. 

Recommended minimum deposit: to trade 0.01 lots, you need at least 50$.


Description of settings:

  • The lot type is "fixed" or "increasing", where the lot size is calculated automatically.
  • Lot - fixed lot size in the case of lot type = fixed. If the lot type is "increasing" - how much to increase the lot size.
  • The amount of the balance to increase the lot - how much to increase the lot size of each Equity per Step (if the lot type = increases).
  • Magic number - an individual magic number.




Reviews 16
Roman Sokolov
32
Roman Sokolov 2021.11.16 03:50 
 

Excellent expert, I advise everyone, thanks to Marat.

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2021.10.28 09:02 
 

Very nice ea and helpful author. Stable profits so far with icmarkets raw spread account.

Moises Riquelme Lucas
246
Moises Riquelme Lucas 2021.08.26 17:44 
 

25.08.21 tengo el EA casi un mes, es de los mejores EAs que he podido probar gracias Marat un bot muy completo y una atencion muy rapida, con un bajo DD aunque aveces cierra con Take profit en negativo

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Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.04.29 09:45 
 

EA Doesn't trade and cannot contact author as he has it set to friends only, author contact me to sort this out and i will change my review!

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.25 18:39 
 

This bot backtests all negative profits. Very disappointed that a product like this is still for sale. Waste of 100 bucks.

tredserg
207
tredserg 2021.11.29 02:54 
 

Не стоит своих денег

Roman Sokolov
32
Roman Sokolov 2021.11.16 03:50 
 

Excellent expert, I advise everyone, thanks to Marat.

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2021.10.28 09:02 
 

Very nice ea and helpful author. Stable profits so far with icmarkets raw spread account.

Lorenzo Rossini
285
Lorenzo Rossini 2021.10.04 17:07 
 

I bought the EA on 07/08/2021. I run it since two month on a real ECN ICmarkets account. There is a big performance difference with the official results. I already checked all the set up with the seller and it's ok. He says to change broker... it probably works only on a pepperstone account with small lots... otherwise the slippage is too big and the system lose money.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.10.04 18:13
Hello. This is scalping - that's why slippage and a good broker are very important. As for the difference in transactions, as can be seen from my monitoring, September was unprofitable for both me and you. Although now the account is being restored. it's happening and it's not a problem. When testing for 20 years, there were about 10 unprofitable months. It's all right. No system can continuously work for profit. Losing is part of the game. I'm tired of repeating to you: There are no identical transactions between accounts in scalping. There will always be differences, because this is high-frequency trading.
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2899
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2021.09.22 03:26 
 

After 1 month of using with ICMarkets-->slowly loss ,no gain,low rading activity witout accuracy) Please dont fall for sell trick(50% off) Dont trust the backtest.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.09.23 14:39
You did not ask me for help with the setup. Either you have chosen a non-ECN account, or you have incorrectly configured the advisor. My monitoring shows stable growth for more than half a year, just on ICMarkets.
Please do not mislead people. Friends, if your trade is unprofitable - write to me and I will help you.
Moises Riquelme Lucas
246
Moises Riquelme Lucas 2021.08.26 17:44 
 

25.08.21 tengo el EA casi un mes, es de los mejores EAs que he podido probar gracias Marat un bot muy completo y una atencion muy rapida, con un bajo DD aunque aveces cierra con Take profit en negativo

Mr. Garcia
118
Mr. Garcia 2021.08.19 22:46 
 

I use this EA with Pepperstone Razor account and it is profitable. Small profit every week, but consistently. As some users have said, you need low spread and low commision broker with high liquidity. For example, on Darwinex it doesn't fit well. At night, during EA trading hours, there is no sufficient liquidity. I recommend this EA, but it is profitable with few brokers. You must chose a right one. Another positive point is Marat. He answers quick and helps you efficiently.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.20 07:54
Thanks. always glad to conscious buyers.
Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2021.08.17 07:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chai Sie Kiat
164
Chai Sie Kiat 2021.08.02 14:48 
 

It works well on specific brokers but some are not, small profit margin which is sometimes not enough to cover the broker commission.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.17 10:12
Thanks for your rating. As for the commission and the broker:
I recommend using popular brokers and ECN accounts as liquidity is quite low at night and some brokers may have more slippage than others. This is not related to the work of the advisor, it is related to the conscientiousness of brokers and vps. Trades are always opened with a take profit sufficient to generate a good profit. If the trade is at a loss, the take profit can be dynamic according to a specific algorithm in order to reduce losses. And in such cases, it happens that deals are closed with a very small profit. However, this is better than a loss. I will be working on this issue.
ow1977mt5
1349
ow1977mt5 2021.07.16 19:37 
 

Good EA. Thank you!

Efraim Monsale
301
Efraim Monsale 2021.07.09 15:22 
 

GooD EA, however, it can be improved even more..

Wen Bing Chen
634
Wen Bing Chen 2021.06.30 16:47 
 

Rate five, I can see it really has the potential!

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.06.13 07:49 
 

One of the best with such amazing price!

Eleanor Bigsby
615
Eleanor Bigsby 2021.05.06 06:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.05.06 16:12
I'm glad you're happy!
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