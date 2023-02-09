Prestige MT5

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Prestige is a fully automatic Forex trading advisor.

Monitoring of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1856929

Prestige is an EA that uses averaging orders to reduce fixed losses. The EA uses the Wyckoff price wave analysis and the price/volume behavior analysis of the last trading session. Wyckoff chart patterns have long proven their effectiveness in analyzing and predicting results, so this is the rare case when an adviser using a grid of orders can be trusted with your deposit. The adviser opens no more than 5 averaging orders, while the adviser has a stop loss - this means that in the worst case, the adviser will not kill the entire deposit.

The EA is quite easy to set up and use and can be used from one chart to work with all 6 pairs: EURUSD GBPUSD AUDCAD AUDNZD CADCHF NZDUSD. All you need to do is to attach the Expert Advisor to EURUSD and set the used pairs in the settings as these pairs are indicated in the market review.

Advantages:



Single Chart feature, all supported pairs will be traded from the same chart

Not sensitive to broker and vps

Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit

Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair

The EA does not use news filters

The EA is being tested on the entire available history

Easy and simple EA setup

General settings:



Tester Mode - select test mode. If it is Single Symbol, the test will run only on the pair specified in the strategy toaster. If Multi Chart - the test will run on all pairs listed in Symbol 1, Symbol 2, Symbol 3

Symbol 1, Symbol 2, Symbol 3 - write in any order convenient for you the currency pairs that you want to use in the adviser. The listing is divided into three lines for your convenience only.

Magic Number - specify the magic number of the adviser. Any number that does not match the magic number of another EA.

Order Comment - specify a comment on the deals, which is convenient for you.

Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.

Lot Calculation Balance/Equity — If automatic lot calculation is selected, you must specify that the lot is calculated by balance or equity.

Lot fix /Lot per balance/equity – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.

The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot.

Trading Enabled (main order, excl. Grid) - If this parameter is true, then opening new trades is allowed. If false - the EA will not open new order grids, but will continue to support current trades.

Recommendations:

When trading all pairs of 0.01 lots, the minimum deposit is $1000, then the drawdown will be about 40%. The recommended deposit for trading all pairs of 0.01 lots is $5000, then the landing will be about 10%.



