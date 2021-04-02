Wild Side MT4

3.96

Attention. The sale of this advisor will be available only during today.

Live monitoring of the Wild Side https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962021

To correctly determine the trading time, you need to specify the broker's winter GMT time. you can read how to do this in my post: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531


Wild Side is a fully automatic expert Advisor for trading on the night Forex market.

  • It does not use martingale, grid, or other "toxic" methods. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit
  • The Expert Advisor uses its own price action algorithms in combination with the author's indicator
  • The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter
  • Unique transaction tracking algorithm

The most accurate backtests and forward tests have shown excellent results throughout the available history. Just check out my live monitoring and test results and you'll understand everything.

The Expert Advisor uses several timeframes to work, so testing should be carried out on the M5 timeframe in the "Every tick based on real ticks"mode.

All the settings are already built into the Expert Advisor, so you don't need to spend time on optimization. Just install the Expert Advisor in the terminal, apply it to currency pairs with the M5 timeframe. Currency pairs to work with: USDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY

Broker recommendations and accounts:

I strongly recommend using WildSide on ECN or RAW accounts and with a low-ping VPS. The recommended leverage is from 1: 50 and above. All transactions comply with Fifa rules. The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter. 

Recommended minimum deposit: to trade 0.01 lots, you need at least 50$.


Description of settings:

  • The lot type is "fixed" or "increasing", where the lot size is calculated automatically.
  • Lot - fixed lot size in the case of lot type = fixed. If the lot type is "increasing" - how much to increase the lot size.
  • The amount of the balance to increase the lot - how much to increase the lot size of each Equity per Step (if the lot type = increases).
  • Magic number - an individual magic number.



Reviews 38
Ginggi ramdhan
25
Ginggi ramdhan 2021.08.25 07:43 
 

very reliable EA and the author is very kind to answer all my question

mekatama 50
337
mekatama 50 2021.08.20 23:02 
 

I'm looking forward to this EA. The author was very kind and answered the questions quickly.

Paulforever666
26
Paulforever666 2021.08.19 07:48 
 

Great support!! Fast and willing too work with you and fix any problems or answer any questions you have.

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sabseal
436
sabseal 2024.05.23 20:46 
 

the EA looks good in tests, but only makes loss. It probably does not count with the broker's fees (just a guess). No reply from the programmer on the comments, no support. Do not buy it.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2024.05.26 21:53
This is really a problem that needs to be dealt with. I'm sorry, friend, that you didn't earn a billion
andaja
74
andaja 2021.11.07 18:28 
 

Mein Resumee nach 3 Monaten intensivem Test mit 4 unterschiedlichen Konten (GBEBrokers, Admiral markets, 2 Monate Test: Pepperstone, ic markets): Erst einmal zu mir: Ich trade seit über 20 Jahren an der Börse, 2003 sogar mit einem Livekonto bei Interactive Broker mit 120.000 EUR. Einige EA´s habe ich selber für mich geschrieben, die auch erfolgreich laufen. Auch habe ich schon andere EA´s gekauft um sie zutesten und mir Ideen zu holen. Lediglich für die Nachtzeit hatte ich keinen EA und habe diesen EA gekauft. Da war die schlechteste Entscheidung, die ich getroffen hatte. Diese EA ist nicht einmal ein Stern in der Bewertung wert. Jetzt aber zu meinen Erfahrungen mit diesem EA: Erst einmal wurden mir von allen Brokern die GMT-Einstellung von Marat Baiburin gegeben, so dass dort alles auch richt eingestellt wurde, denn mehr kann man nicht einstellen. Im ersten Monat hatte ich lediglich die beiden Broker GBEBrokers und Admiral markets (mit 2 Live-Konten und 2 Demokonten). Nach einem Monat waren alle 4 Konten jeweils sogar (ohne Ausnahme) wöchentlich im Minus. Interessant daran war, dass bei gleicher Einstellung unterschiedliche Forex-Paare zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten trades starteten. Eine Logik habe ich daraus nicht gefunden. Nach dem einen Monat habe ich dann Marat Baiburin über meine Ergebnisse informiert, der mir dann aber Als Antwort gab: "1. Das sind falsche, schlechte Broker. Verwende die Broker ic markets und Pepperstone. 2. Es gibt auch mal Monate mit Verlusten, das ist normal. Die nächsten Monate werden dann sicher im Plus landen". Interessant daran ist allerdings, dass Marat Baiburin auf seinem "Demolonto Online" Gewinne ausgewiesen hat. Seine Antwort darauf: "Ich verwende dazu ein MT5 Konto, du ein MT4 Konto. Da kann es zu unterschiedlichen Ergebnissen kommen". Ich habe dann zu meinen beiden Brokern mit den 4 Konten (2 Demo, 2 Live) nun auch Pepperstone und IC markets mit integriert. Ergebnis nach nun 3 Monaten: GBE Brokers: alle 3 Monate weit im Minus Admiral Markets: 2 Monate weit im Minus, 1 Monat neutral Pepperstone: Pro Woche im Schnitt einen Trade; Gesamtergebnis im Minus IC markets: 1 Monat im Minus, 1 Monat knapp im Minus Auch hier bat ich dann Marat Baiburin um Hilfe, der aber statt irgendeiner Hilfe nur Ausreden gesucht hat, warum es bei mir so schlecht läuft.... Fazit: Wenn ich 0 Sterne für diesen EA vergeben könnte, dann wäre er noch zu gut bewertet. Er ist nicht einmal 0 Sterne wert. Übrigens ist der Preis auf 149 Dollar heruntergesetzt worden. Ich habe 225 Dollar für diesen EA bezahlt. ...und noch eins: Marat Baiburin scheint auch nicht besonders von seinem EA überzeugt zu sein, denn er traded nur mit einem Demokonto (sein Livekonto ist nur mehr online). Ich denke, dass sagt schon alles... everything in english: My résumé after 3 months of intensive test with 4 different accounts (GBEBrokers, Admiral markets, 2 months test: Pepperstone, ic markets): First of all about me: I've been trading on the stock exchange for over 20 years, in 2003 even with a live account at Interactive Broker with 120,000 EUR. I wrote some EA's for myself, which are also running successfully. I've also bought other EA's to test them and get ideas. Only for the night time I did not have an EA and bought this EA. That was the worst decision I had made. This EA isn't even worth a star in the rating. But now to my experiences with this EA: First of all, I was given the GMT setting of Marat Baiburin by all brokers, so that everything was set correctly there, because more can not be set. In the first month I only had the two brokers GBEBrokers and Admiral markets (with 2 live accounts and 2 demo accounts). After one month, all 4 accounts were each (without exception) in the red every week. It was interesting that with the same attitude different forex pairs started trades at different times. I did not find any logic from this. After one month I informed Marat Baiburin about my results, who then gave me the answer: "1. These are wrong, bad brokers. Use the brokers ic markets and Pepperstone. 2. There are also months with losses, that is normal. The next few months will surely end up in positive territory. " It is interesting, however, that Marat Baiburin has shown profits on his "Demolonto Online". His answer to this: "I use an MT5 account for this, you an MT4 account. This can lead to different results". I then integrated Pepperstone and IC markets into my two brokers with the 4 accounts (2 demo, 2 live). Result after 3 months: GBE Brokers: well in the red every 3 months Admiral Markets: 2 months in the red, 1 month neutral Pepperstone: One trade per week on average; Overall result in the red IC markets: 1 month in the red, 1 month just in the red Here, too, I asked Marat Baiburin for help, but instead of any help, he was only looking for excuses why I was doing so badly ... Conclusion: If I could give this EA 0 stars, it would still be rated too well. It's not even worth 0 stars. Incidentally, the price has been reduced to 149 Dollar. I paid $ 225 for this EA. ... and one more thing: Marat Baiburin doesn't seem to be particularly convinced of his EA either, because he only trades with a demo account (his live account is no longer online). I think that says it all ...

*

*

*

Addendum on December 2nd:

So were the responses from the seller: unqualified and no help, just attacks on me. Only concerned about his money.

Now the EA costs only $ 119.

Doesn't that say it all?

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.11.17 17:24
Hello. As I have already told you in my personal messages - MQL does not provide a refund option, so blackmail and negative feedback will not scare me. I can't refund your money, just as you can't give me back the opportunity to use the services of a consultant.   At the moment, the Wild Side is recovering from recent losses, and November is going pretty well. I have also carried out an update that will improve trading. As for the losses within two months - I repeat once again - it's no secret that there are losses in the Forex market. Over 20 years of testing, there have been unprofitable months several times, and this is normal. Nevertheless, the EA demonstrates stability throughout the available history.  As for Greenwich Mean Time - please note that this question concerns only you. This means that you need to read the instructions and set the time correctly. If you had set a time. As for brokers - I can't give you an answer on all brokers. But I know which ones I'm sure of, and I've given you recommendations.    I understand your situation, you bought an expert, and he brought you a loss in 2 months. Now you come to the conclusion that it doesn't work and everything is terribly bad. It's as if you came to another city in the rain, spent two days there and came to the conclusion that it rains in this city all year round without stopping. You need to be patient if you come to this market and want to make a profit. If the adviser made a profit without losing trades at all, the price would not be 150 or 225, but many times more. I thought you, as an adult, understood this. the next few months will definitely be in positive territory - I never said that. No need to invent anything. In the Forex market, no one gives guarantees. If you have created experts yourself, then you should understand that we are guided by the statistics of past history. And there are no guarantees in the future. "The overall result in negative IC markets: 1 month in red, 1 month only in red" - I have similar results. Check for yourself. This is normal, and I don't take off monitoring so that people can see it. "I also asked Marat Bayburin for help, but instead of any help, he was just looking for excuses, why am I so bad" - What excuses? Everything I wrote above, I wrote to you in private messages. What else would you like to hear? Moral support? Hold your hand in a difficult time? Tell me - I'll try to do it. As for the price of the adviser and my account and my money:
I repeat: monitoring with $ 100 is carried out to demonstrate trading and for the convenience of calculating the drawdown of users. I have my own accounts, but these are my accounts, not yours. And my money is MY money. And it's not very polite or ethical to go into my wallet.
Joao Jara Carvalho
1690
Joao Jara Carvalho 2021.10.17 14:03 
 

very bad EA, only looses is my account.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.11.17 17:26
you have never written to me, so I don’t know how you set the time, what broker and other parameters. write to me and I can help you.
tattila
1313
tattila 2021.10.17 10:27 
 

I using this EA for 2 months on ICM Live RAW account on a VPS server. The GMT offset is 2. The profit is low and the comission is more than the profit. First I have tested on an ICM demo account more than a month. On demo account everything is fine, but on real account it is loosing money. So far I can give just one star. One question: would it be possible to use the TP and the SL in the input setting?

Joshua Mondragon
2141
Joshua Mondragon 2021.09.27 19:30 
 

Recently purchased. Have 3 orders with 2 in profit. So far, so good. Will update in a month or so.

gool.9
2836
gool.9 2021.09.18 10:37 
 

.

AhmedHegazi Tut
72
AhmedHegazi Tut 2021.09.11 00:22 
 

I want to know whay all that loses I want fixed it by ax maker please

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.09.11 08:51
what broker do you have? what gmt settings have you set? are you using ECN? what is the ping of your vps? how long have you been using the advisor? show your deals?
Do I have to guess all this?
You had to answer all these questions and write me a personal message so that I can help you. You have never contacted me or written a negative review. I consider the review a customized one and send a complaint.
Memo Memo
317
Memo Memo 2021.09.09 08:51 
 

I am surprised by the positive reviews, because this EA is for loss only. I tested the expert on many brokers whose commission is zero, and the server is very fast, but unfortunately all the total of orders were losses . I asked the seller after buying it and his bad experience to get my money back but he refused. I do not advise anyone to buy it is a hoax.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.09.09 09:29
If you used brokers with zero commission, it means that these are not ecn accounts. The description of the Expert Advisor indicates-mandatory use of ecn. Accounts with no commission have higher spreads, this is not suitable for scalping. Read more carefully before buying Expert Advisors.
Kriscandra Rumbang Atmaja
355
Kriscandra Rumbang Atmaja 2021.08.27 03:11 
 

not very good, ea takes too little profit in one transaction, so commissions will be deducted, and eventually will lose, I've been running for almost 1 month with no results, don't believe in backtests, remember that backtests have no commission, if we trade in the end we will lose, cut commissions , the author says you have to use an ecn broker and low spreads but he doesn't have a solution to increase profits because trading on ecn there will be a commission, the signals given are not in accordance with the transactions on the ea made, it's natural because the creators are looking for ways to make profits look consistent, but which is run in ea is much different. this is a scalping system with thin profits, but don't think about commissions, and don't trust the signal given, because the signal given is very different from the EA transaction that was sold

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.27 06:36
Hi. I want to answer all your questions. First, you are writing an MT4 review. I am monitoring signals on MT5. This means that we are using different broker servers, which means different executions and different ticks. Secondly: in my tests, a commission of $ 5 per 1 lot was taken into account. Download the tick dataset and check - your tests will be the same as mine. Thirdly: it is a scalping system in the forex market. There are no guarantees regarding the monthly profit. When you run tests for 5 years, do you check how many unprofitable months have been? Checking. And I see that there have been months like this, and that's okay. Because I repeat: this is forex. there are no guarantees here. Fourth: you have already written to me many times that you need to change your take profit, since there is a commission. I have answered you many times - commission and take profit are not connected in any way. Take profit is part of the system. and we check the system taking into account the commission. If you do not understand what you are talking about, do not mislead people. friends if you are expecting a lot of money every month with this advisor, please do not buy this. This is a long-term investment that generates income. Thanks.
Shahram Javaherian
244
Shahram Javaherian 2021.08.26 09:12 
 

please let me know, how do I use this product? I have already rent and installed it but do not know the next step. thanks

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.26 14:28
I answered you with a personal message.
Ginggi ramdhan
25
Ginggi ramdhan 2021.08.25 07:43 
 

very reliable EA and the author is very kind to answer all my question

mekatama 50
337
mekatama 50 2021.08.20 23:02 
 

I'm looking forward to this EA. The author was very kind and answered the questions quickly.

96118087
24
96118087 2021.08.19 17:23 
 

What is the opening frequency of each month

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.19 19:30
what do you mean? the advisor opens about 10 trades per week using all 9 pairs from the list and with a good broker with a low ping.
Paulforever666
26
Paulforever666 2021.08.19 07:48 
 

Great support!! Fast and willing too work with you and fix any problems or answer any questions you have.

Sun Ren Gao Yu
1514
Sun Ren Gao Yu 2021.08.18 09:05 
 

Author supported very well. But My problem haven't solved. My account was decreased each trading.

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.18 13:54
I think you should give the advisor some more time. it is also worth trying another broker. Your broker is not very well known, so liquidity may be insufficient
Mustafa Ertekin
1329
Mustafa Ertekin 2021.08.16 15:04 
 

Commission must be added to the settings. Nice work

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.17 09:56
Thanks for your rating. what does it mean to add commission to settings?
Sathit Sukhirun
4361
Sathit Sukhirun 2021.08.14 18:29 
 

thank you so much Marat Baiburin

Morteza Ghiasi
516
Morteza Ghiasi 2021.08.09 18:57 
 

I rented it 3 days ago. installed on real account. still hasn't opened any position. will update later

Marat Baiburin
8708
Reply from developer Marat Baiburin 2021.08.09 19:02
You installed the Expert Advisor on Friday after business hours. Since then, there has been only one trading night-today, since the market does not work on weekends. Please be patient.
Sergei1981s
45
Sergei1981s 2021.08.08 17:02 
 

Всем добрый вечер! вчера приобрел Wild Side сказать о его работе еще нечего, работать буду на реале по всем параметрам что рекомендует разработчик системы, Марату огромное СПАСИБО очень помог с самого начала и до самой установке, и думаю не когда не кому не откажет в помощи и главное всегда на связи. Всем удачной работы с советником, будут результаты по работе советника выложу для общей инфы...

Jan Stancel
895
Jan Stancel 2021.07.29 15:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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