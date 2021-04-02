Wild Side MT4

Attention. The sale of this advisor will be available only during today. Live monitoring of the Wild Side https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/962021 To correctly determine the trading time, you need to specify the broker's winter GMT time. you can read how to do this in my post: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531





Wild Side is a fully automatic expert Advisor for trading on the night Forex market.

It does not use martingale, grid, or other "toxic" methods. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit

The Expert Advisor uses its own price action algorithms in combination with the author's indicator

The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter

Unique transaction tracking algorithm

The most accurate backtests and forward tests have shown excellent results throughout the available history. Just check out my live monitoring and test results and you'll understand everything.

The Expert Advisor uses several timeframes to work, so testing should be carried out on the M5 timeframe in the "Every tick based on real ticks"mode.

All the settings are already built into the Expert Advisor, so you don't need to spend time on optimization. Just install the Expert Advisor in the terminal, apply it to currency pairs with the M5 timeframe. Currency pairs to work with: USDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY

Broker recommendations and accounts:

I strongly recommend using WildSide on ECN or RAW accounts and with a low-ping VPS. The recommended leverage is from 1: 50 and above. All transactions comply with Fifa rules. The Expert Advisor does not need a news filter.

Recommended minimum deposit: to trade 0.01 lots, you need at least 50$.





Description of settings:



The lot type is "fixed" or "increasing", where the lot size is calculated automatically.

Lot - fixed lot size in the case of lot type = fixed. If the lot type is "increasing" - how much to increase the lot size.

The amount of the balance to increase the lot - how much to increase the lot size of each Equity per Step (if the lot type = increases).

Magic number - an individual magic number.







