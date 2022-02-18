Waiting Night MT5

3.89

Discount on all my products until 01.05. Waiting Night is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for working on the Forex market during quiet hours.

Monitoring of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1738184

Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531

All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 5 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 12 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, AUDCAD, AUDUSD. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.

Advantages:

  • It is possible to use the "One chart" function, then all supported pairs will be traded from one chart
  • It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage
  • The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
  • All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  • Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
  • Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair
  • The EA does not use news filters
  • All trades comply with FIFO rules

Tests are provided with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2003 to the present day.

Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 12 pairs on the list. I also recommend using Waiting night on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS.

General settings:

  • Live mode - specify which mode will be used in trading.
  • Entry Type - open trades with market orders or limit orders.
  • Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
  • Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
  • GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
  • DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
  • Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
  • Lot Calculation Balance/Equity — If automatic lot calculation is selected, you must specify that the lot is calculated by balance or equity.
  • Lot fix /Lot per balance/equity – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
  • The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot.

    Read more about the settings and optimization of the adviser here


    Reviews 23
    sky
    139
    sky 2022.11.07 08:58 
     

    The author answers questions quickly and kindly. Definitely a good EA so far.

    Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo
    596
    Juan Pablo Mallarino Robayo 2022.11.03 02:58 
     

    Great seller and a great product. The results are very good with on my account. I use ICMarkets. My compliments to you! (I have two EA's and the results are very good)

    Tobias James Pincock
    2230
    Tobias James Pincock 2022.11.01 15:30 
     

    i like this EA very much, if you are not greedy and prepared for some variation its return is very good. i like this more than other popular night-traders because it does not trade if opportunities are not there

    Reply to review