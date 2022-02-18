Waiting Night MT5
- Experts
- Marat Baiburin
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 8 January 2023
Waiting Night is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for working on the Forex market during quiet hours.
Monitoring of the Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1738184
Correct GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531
All the parameters necessary for the most understandable and simple optimization are available in just 5 settings. You can adapt the adviser to your preferences: adjust risk levels or customize it yourself for a specific broker. Parameters of 12 currency pairs are already built into the EA code: USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, AUDCAD, AUDUSD. You can use the default settings or change the settings as you like.
Advantages:
- It is possible to use the "One chart" function, then all supported pairs will be traded from one chart
- It is possible to use pending orders - this significantly reduces slippage
- The EA does not use averaging orders, martingale and other dangerous trading methods
- All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
- Each transaction is accompanied by Stop-loss and Take-profit, as well as a limitation on the life of the transaction
- Built-in volatility filter, optimized for each currency pair
- The EA does not use news filters
- All trades comply with FIFO rules
Tests are provided with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2003 to the present day.
Recommendation: $100 to trade 0.01 lots to trade all 12 pairs on the list. I also recommend using Waiting night on ECN or RAW accounts and with low ping VPS.
General settings:
- Live mode - specify which mode will be used in trading.
- Entry Type - open trades with market orders or limit orders.
- Magic - You can set any number for all pairs, the main thing is that this number does not coincide with the magic number of other experts.
- Comment - You can specify any comment convenient for you to recognize trades in history.
- GMT - you must specify the broker's winter time.
- DST - you must specify the DST of your broker. If you do not know how to set the GMT time correctly - write to me, I will help you with the settings.
- Lot type - if Fix, then the EA will work with a fixed lot. If Auto is selected, the EA will calculate the lot based on your balance.
- Lot Calculation Balance/Equity — If automatic lot calculation is selected, you must specify that the lot is calculated by balance or equity.
- Lot fix /Lot per balance/equity – if the lot is fixed, specify a fixed volume. If Auto lot is selected, then specify the lot for automatic calculation.
- The amount of the balance/quity to increase the lot – If the lot is Auto, specify the step to increase the lot.

The author answers questions quickly and kindly. Definitely a good EA so far.