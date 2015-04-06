Welcome to the Crypto EA (currently only tested on Bitcoin)

But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals. And also consider the profit when there was a signal but the market is trading sideways.

Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time.

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=> works on all Time Frames.

=>On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.

=>You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

=>The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

=>The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

=>The EA can be used as Martingale (If you set it to false then there is no Martingale trading)

=>The EA can be used as trailing EA





The Robot considers 2 Indicators before entering the trade.





Please be careful and trade responsible.

Thank you



