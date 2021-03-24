Boom and Crash Exp
- Experts
-
Godbless C NyguWhatsApp- +255-623-183-341
Email - Godblessnygu@gmail.com
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
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BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm.
Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.
This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run.
SETTINGS
Lot size 0.2
Step set 0.01
Recommended TimeFrame
(5m)
Recommended Setup
Balance : $50 - $5000
Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1
MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM I WILL HELP YOU.
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