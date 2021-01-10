Boom and Crash EA pro
- Experts
-
Godbless C NyguWhatsApp- +255-623-183-341
Email - Godblessnygu@gmail.com
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 19 February 2024
- Activations: 20
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BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO
BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm.
Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.
This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run.
SETTINGS
Lot size 0.2
Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000
Recommended pairs
BOOM1000,CRASH1000Recommended TimeFrame
15mRecommended Setup
Balance : $50 - $5000
Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1
MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM I WILL HELP YOU.
What a garbage bot, it doesn't even find operations. I contacted the seller via WhatsApp and email, he doesn't answer. Does anyone know what this works for?