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BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO

BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm.

Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.

This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run.

SETTINGS

Lot size 0.2

Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000

Recommended pairs

BOOM1000,CRASH1000

Recommended TimeFrame

15m

Recommended Setup

Balance : $50 - $5000

Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1

MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM I WILL HELP YOU.











































