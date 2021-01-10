Boom and Crash EA pro

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BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO 

BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm.

Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.

This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run.

SETTINGS

Lot size 0.2

Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000

Recommended pairs

BOOM1000,CRASH1000

Recommended TimeFrame

15m

Recommended Setup

Balance : $50 - $5000 

Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1

MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF PROBLEM I WILL HELP YOU.












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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Welcome to the future of trading! Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Introducing a groundbreaking trading indicator that is set to redefine the way you approach the markets. With its unparalleled features and cutting-edge technology, this indicator is not just another tool in your arsenal – it's your secret weapon for success. Imagine having access to real-time alerts that keep you ahead of the curve, ensuring you never miss a lucrative opportunity. Picture a tool that
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62089699
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62089699 2025.04.24 18:56 
 

What a garbage bot, it doesn't even find operations. I contacted the seller via WhatsApp and email, he doesn't answer. Does anyone know what this works for?

Christelle Van Den Heuvel
23
Christelle Van Den Heuvel 2023.03.21 10:03 
 

Wasted my money

30442893
29
30442893 2023.01.18 12:46 
 

lost all my money on real account, not worth buying at all, stay clear, cant even refund my money

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