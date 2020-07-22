Boom and Crash indicator

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The best time to trade Using this Indicator is when the time reach exactly hour,half,45 minutes,15 minutes and sometimes 5 minutes..
This indicators is helpful to those who trade boom and crash indecies.How to read this indicator first you'll see Blue allow and Red allow all these allows used to indicate or to detect the spike which will happen so the allow happens soon before the spike happen.This indicator works properly only in boom and crash trading thing which you have to consider when you insert this indicator to your MT5.First you have to download it second you should move it into MT5 Folder of indicators after then you will see it on indicators list.So how to read it,When Spike wants to happen on BOOM 500 or 1000 you will see a Blue arrow shows an upward direction then after that spike will happen,To catch spikes on CRASH 500 or 1000 you will see a Red allow indicats to the downward direction thats means spikes will happen to go down.THIS INDICATOR IS REAL IF THERE IS ANY PROBLEM PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT