Boom and Crash indicator

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The best time to trade Using this Indicator is when the time reach exactly hour,half,45 minutes,15 minutes and sometimes 5 minutes..



This indicators is helpful to those who trade boom and crash indecies.How to read this indicator first you'll see Blue allow and Red allow all these allows used to indicate or to detect the spike which will happen so the allow happens soon before the spike happen.This indicator works properly only in boom and crash trading thing which you have to consider when you insert this indicator to your MT5.First you have to download it second you should move it into MT5 Folder of indicators after then you will see it on indicators list.So how to read it,When Spike wants to happen on BOOM 500 or 1000 you will see a Blue arrow shows an upward direction then after that spike will happen,To catch spikes on CRASH 500 or 1000 you will see a Red allow indicats to the downward direction thats means spikes will happen to go down.THIS INDICATOR IS REAL IF THERE IS ANY PROBLEM PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT


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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicators
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Boom and Crash EA pro
Godbless C Nygu
1 (3)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO  BOOM AND CRASH EA PRO is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Stop loss 5000 take profit 10000 Recommended pairs BOOM1000,CRASH1000 Recommended TimeFrame 15m Recommende
Boom and Crash Exp
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Step set 0.01 Recommended TimeFrame (5m) Recommended Setup Balance :  $50 - $5000  Base Lot   ;0.20 T0 1 MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from   Deriv   that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade  synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Boom Trader
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv now link on my profile>>>> Boom Trader This robot is developed to trade Boom 1000 which is available on Deriv. Boom 1000 is one of other many indices which its behaviour is to form the spike of few pips, Those spikes always happen after 1000 ticks. To avoid spikes i came up with idea of develop the robot which take sells and few buys. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. •All settings on this ro
Super Powered
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The SUPER POWER AI represents the convergence of cutting-edge computational intelligence and advanced algorithmic trading technologies. Engineered on the robust GPT-4o platform, it integrates high-dimensional neural network architectures capable of real-time adaptability to the stochastic dynamics of global financial markets. A defining feature of this Expert Advisor is its implementation of discrete Fourier transform visualizations within the proprietary ATFNet framework. By harmonizing the spe
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
Userful High and Low
Godbless C Nygu
Indicators
Welcome to the future of trading! Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Introducing a groundbreaking trading indicator that is set to redefine the way you approach the markets. With its unparalleled features and cutting-edge technology, this indicator is not just another tool in your arsenal – it's your secret weapon for success. Imagine having access to real-time alerts that keep you ahead of the curve, ensuring you never miss a lucrative opportunity. Picture a tool that
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