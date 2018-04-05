



Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from Deriv that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.







Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade synthetic indices not yet tested on other pairs eg. Currencies

SETTING

•Everything is set to default but you can change.

•Timeframe Must be 1M_5M or 15M

•Deposit must start from $50(Lot must be reduced)

•Tested on Boom 500,Crash 500 and Boom 1000 Crash 1000





IN FACT all tf works well but i recommend lower tf.

ANY KIND OF QUESTION MY DM IS OPEN.