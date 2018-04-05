Boom and Crash AI



Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from Deriv that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets.

In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market.


IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade  synthetic indices not yet tested on other pairs eg. Currencies

SETTING 

•Everything is set to default but you can change.

•Timeframe Must be 1M_5M or 15M

•Deposit must start from $50(Lot must be reduced)

•Tested on Boom 500,Crash 500 and Boom 1000 Crash 1000


IN FACT all tf works well but i recommend lower tf.

ANY KIND OF QUESTION MY DM IS OPEN.

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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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