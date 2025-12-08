WS Brasil Index EA

While the Brazilian market reacts to political noise, WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA operates purely on statistics and recurring price behavior.

Developed from 5 years of real Mini Index (WIN) market data, the EA was designed to operate in conditions where many traditional strategies tend to fail:

— high volatility

— political noise

— heavy government influence

— cycles of fear and euphoria

Instead of relying on forecasts, news or economic expectations, the EA uses a rule-based pattern detected in more than 1,200 evaluated trades.

📈 Backtest Highlights (2020–2025)

(Descriptive historical data from the backtest — not predictive or guaranteed for future results)

✔ Using the same fixed volume (1 contract)

The historical test showed approximately:

+360% relative growth over the tested capital

✔ Using progressive scaling as equity doubled

(a natural compounding approach — without martingale and without grid)

The long-term backtest surpassed:

+1000% during the analyzed period

This type of scaling simply reflects how the balance would grow if position size increases only when equity doubles, following a conservative compounding structure.

✔ Operational Characteristics

Only 1 trade per day

Controlled entry time

Fixed stop and target

No martingale

No grid

No holding losing positions

Minimal daily market exposure

🇧🇷 Why the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)?

The Brazilian Mini Index is one of the world’s most volatile retail-tradable assets.

This volatility is challenging for traditional funds, but beneficial for a strategy focused on recurring price patterns.

The WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA was designed to capture a consistent behavioral structure that remained present even through:

the pandemic

elections

international crises

periods of strong economic instability

🔒 Operational Safety

simple and robust logic

suitable even for small accounts

no prolonged exposure

no high-risk techniques

fully rule-based approach

🌎 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who prefer statistical and rule-based strategies

✔ Those who want exposure to the Brazilian market without relying on political sentiment

✔ Traders who prefer low-exposure systems (1 trade per day)

✔ Those who value long-term backtest consistency