WS Brasil Index EA
- Experts
- Wemerson Santana Brigido
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 5
While the Brazilian market reacts to political noise, WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA operates purely on statistics and recurring price behavior.
Developed from 5 years of real Mini Index (WIN) market data, the EA was designed to operate in conditions where many traditional strategies tend to fail:
— high volatility
— political noise
— heavy government influence
— cycles of fear and euphoria
Instead of relying on forecasts, news or economic expectations, the EA uses a rule-based pattern detected in more than 1,200 evaluated trades.
📈 Backtest Highlights (2020–2025)
(Descriptive historical data from the backtest — not predictive or guaranteed for future results)
✔ Using the same fixed volume (1 contract)
The historical test showed approximately:
+360% relative growth over the tested capital
✔ Using progressive scaling as equity doubled
(a natural compounding approach — without martingale and without grid)
The long-term backtest surpassed:
+1000% during the analyzed period
This type of scaling simply reflects how the balance would grow if position size increases only when equity doubles, following a conservative compounding structure.
✔ Operational Characteristics
-
Only 1 trade per day
-
Controlled entry time
-
Fixed stop and target
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No holding losing positions
-
Minimal daily market exposure
🇧🇷 Why the Brazilian Mini Index (WIN)?
The Brazilian Mini Index is one of the world’s most volatile retail-tradable assets.
This volatility is challenging for traditional funds, but beneficial for a strategy focused on recurring price patterns.
The WS B3 FiveYears 360 EA was designed to capture a consistent behavioral structure that remained present even through:
-
the pandemic
-
elections
-
international crises
-
periods of strong economic instability
🔒 Operational Safety
-
simple and robust logic
-
suitable even for small accounts
-
no prolonged exposure
-
no high-risk techniques
-
fully rule-based approach
🌎 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Traders who prefer statistical and rule-based strategies
✔ Those who want exposure to the Brazilian market without relying on political sentiment
✔ Traders who prefer low-exposure systems (1 trade per day)
✔ Those who value long-term backtest consistency