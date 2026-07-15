Faithify Pro

Faithify Pro: A Pure, Rules-Based Smart Money Concepts Trading System

Faithify Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading system designed to trade strictly on robust Smart Money Concepts (SMC) while upholding the highest standards of capital preservation and risk management.

What makes Faithify Pro truly unique is its foundational architecture: it is built from the ground up to respect principles of ethical and Shariah-compliant trading. It strictly enforces zero overnight swap exposure, filters out highly volatile (uncertain) markets, avoids restricted assets, and caps daily trading limits to prevent emotional over-trading.

This EA is not a grid, it is not a martingale, and it does not guarantee unrealistic returns. It is a highly selective, disciplined algorithmic tool that waits for precise mathematical setups before committing capital, executing with strict Stop Losses and dynamic scaling out.

Key Advantages & Features

  • Ethical Trading Engine: The EA enforces a strict whitelist of tradable assets, avoiding commodities like Gold or Crypto, and completely abstains from trading if the broker account charges Swaps/Interest.
  • Institutional SMC Logic: Entries are based on a confluence of Higher Timeframe (HTF) trend alignment, Liquidity Sweeps, Market Structure Shifts (MSS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
  • Golden Ratio Pullbacks: Trades are executed purely on deep, logical retracements (61.8% Fibonacci) to ensure maximum Risk-to-Reward.
  • Extreme Volatility Filter: Automatically pauses trading during dangerous, unpredictable market conditions (Gharar) using dynamic ATR measurements.
  • Capital Preservation (Hifz al-Mal): Enforces a strict Maximum Daily Loss percentage and limits the number of total daily trades. Once a limit is hit, the EA locks itself until the next day.
  • Jumu'ah Pause: A built-in ethical schedule that safely halts all market entries during Friday congregational prayer hours.
  • No Grid, No Martingale: Every single position has a hard, calculated Stop Loss. If a trade is wrong, it exits gracefully without multiplying risk.

Input Parameters

1. Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Max Daily Loss (%) - The maximum equity drop allowed in a single day before the EA halts trading.
  • Max Daily Trades - The absolute limit on how many trades can be taken per day to prevent over-trading.
  • Risk Per Trade (%) - The fixed percentage of balance to risk on each individual setup.
  • Danger Zone Drawdown (%) - The total account drawdown threshold where the EA will drastically cut its lot sizing.

2. SMC & Entry Requirements

  • Entry Timeframe - The timeframe used to detect sweeps, MSS, and FVGs (e.g., M15 or H1).
  • HTF Trend Timeframe - The macro timeframe used to filter trade direction (e.g., H4 or D1).
  • Require MSS (Market Structure Shift) - If true, the EA will wait for a structural break before setting limit orders.
  • Require FVG (Fair Value Gap) - If true, the EA demands an imbalance to validate the entry zone.
  • Use Golden Ratio (61.8%) - If true, the EA will only enter on deep 61.8% pullbacks.

3. Exit & Trade Management

  • Minimum Risk to Reward (R:R) - The absolute minimum Reward-to-Risk ratio required to take a setup.
  • Scale Out Percent - The percentage of the lot size to close when the first milestone is reached.
  • Milestone R:R - The R:R level at which the EA will scale out and move Stop Loss to breakeven.

4. Ethical & Compliance Filters

  • Strict Halal Enforcement - If true, the EA strictly audits the broker for swap-free status and asset compliance before operating.
  • Jumu'ah Pause - If true, halts all trading during Friday mid-day hours.
  • Max Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread. Trades are rejected if the broker inflates spreads beyond this point.
  • Max Correlated Exposure - Limits the number of open trades on the same base or quote currency to prevent risk concentration.

Important Note for Users

Faithify Pro is a highly selective algorithm. It does not trade every day. Because it requires a perfect alignment of a Liquidity Sweep, an MSS, an FVG, and a deep retracement, there may be days or even weeks where it patiently sits out of the market. This is by design. Patience is a virtue in trading, and capital preservation is always prioritized over trade frequency.


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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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