Bar Timer Lite

The indicator informs when the current bar closes and a new bar opens. TIME is an important element of trading systems. BarTimerPro indicator helps you CONTROL THE TIME. Easy to use: place on the chart and set “alarms” if it necessary.

In the tester, the indicator does not work.

Key Features



Shows the time elapsed since the opening of the current bar Indicator Updates Every Second Setting the appearance (31-36) and the location (21-24) of the indicator, changing all texts (41-50). 4 types of “Alarms”: “Text Alarm” - color change or blinking color of the Text. (33-34)

“VLine Alarm” - color change or blinking color of the Vertical Line. (51-54)

“Sound Alarm” - giving a sound signal. (61-62)

“Push Alarm” - sending Push notification to the application on a mobile phone. (50) The ability to set “Alarms” and their time for each timeframe (71-79). Control of repeated operation of “Alarms”: “Sound Alarm”, “Push Alarm”. Control of one-time execution alarms, regardless of the number of charts with the same timeframes for: “Sound Alarm”, “Push Alarm” . Visualization of the operation of “Alarms”: “Sound Alarm”, “Push Alarm”(81-91). VLine - a vertical line on the current bar (popular with some traders). (51-54) Displays “No Ticks” if the ticks is no more set the time (15.47). Displays “No Connection” if the no connection to the trading server. (47)

Indicator Settings

General Timer Settings

11. Timer Frequency

12. Timer start from this tick:

13. Time for start notification "NoTicks"

14. Updating GMT settings

Timer Position Settings

21. Corner to place the Timer

22. x - distance from the corner

23. y - distance from the corner

24. Line Spacing

Timer Font Settings

31. Font name

32. Font size

33. Font color

34. Font color for “Text Alarm”

35. Font color for messages: "Start", "No Ticks", "No Connection"

36. Font color for text "Reminder: Start Time of Alarm"

Timer Texts Design

41. Text for field: “Days”

42. Text for field: “ Hours”

43. Text for field: “ Minutes”

44. Text for field: “ Seconds”

45. Text for field: “ Percent”

46. Text for status: "Start"

47. Text for status: "No Ticks"

48. Text for status: "No Trade"

49. Text for status: "No Connection"

50. Message text for " Push Alarm"

VLine Settings

51 Show Vertical Line

52. Vertical Line Width

53. Vertical Line Color

54. Vertical Line Color for “VLine Alarm”

Sound Settings

61. Wave file for “Sound Alarm”

62. Time delay for “Sound Alarm”

Set Alarms

71. Alarms settings for M1

72. Alarms settings for M5

73. Alarms settings for M15

74. Alarms settings for M30

75. Alarms settings for H1

76. Alarms settings for H4

77. Alarms settings for D1

78. Alarms settings for W1

79. Alarms settings for MN1

Settings of Icons Alarms

81. Icon for “Sound Alarm”

82. Icon for “Push Alarm”

83. Icon color for status: “Alarm is Ready to Start”

84. Icon color for status: “Alarm sent Successfully”

85. Icon color for status: “Alarm Not Sent”

86. Icon color for status: “Error Sending Alarm”

87. Icon Font Size

88. x - distance "Icon Block" from the corner

89. y - distance "Icon Block" from the corner

90. x - offset subsequent icons





In the tester, the indicator does not work !!!

Useful information How to enable Push Messages >> Wingdings >> Character codes Standard sound files of the MetaTrader4 terminal: alert.wav , alert2.wav , connect.wav , disconnect.wav , email.wav , expert.wav , news.wav , ok.wav , stops.wav , tick.wav , timeout.wav , wait.wav Font examples: Arial Black, Century Gothi, Lucida Sans Unicode, Tekton Pro Cond, Century725 Cn BT, ...



