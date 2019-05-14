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Indicators

iCompass - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
21270
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
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This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend.

It's a very useful tool for manual trading.

Update v1.2: Added popup alert.


Parameters

  • BarsCount—How many bars used to show the line.
  • MAperiods—Period of Moving Average.

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