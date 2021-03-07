The Life Trend indicator can track a steady price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows.





Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly identify the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher.





The advantages include: allows you to determine the current trend; you can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the market; can be used along with oscillators as filters; flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.

Although the indicator shows the current market trend, it does not indicate when it will be completed.