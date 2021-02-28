Moving Average Swing Strategy

This EA is using 3 Mas with different periods.

A Buy Signal occurs when Green on the top, yellow in the middle, red at the bottom. 

A Sell Signal occurs when Red on the top, yellow in the middle, green at the bottom.

When this happens, means a trend has just been established.

A Close Signal occurs when the setup of the Mas is broken. 

You may customize the periods, and method of the MAs.

The default values for 5M time frame are:

MAGreen = 180

MAYellow = 720

MaRed = 2880

The default values for 15M and bigger time frames are:

MAGreen = 60

MAYellow = 240

MaRed = 960

Above periods give good results on 5 minutes timeframe as well.

Here you can download 2 template files. 60 240 960 and 180 720 2880.

There is option to alert only, so  it’s left to your discretion whether you want to trade based on the buy-sell signals or not. With this strategy for example combined

with price action or another indicator of your like you can achieve many successful trades.

It is important to trade towards the direction of the bigger trend thus there is option to only buy or sell.

Also you can use the Trend filter.  Trend filter utilizes 200 period Moving Average and 50 period Moving Average.  Price above/below 200 MA means a long term trend. Price above/below 50 MA means a healthy trend. You may customize 200 and 50 period as well.

Some institutional traders uses the MAs 10, 20 and 30 or 60. This settings works best on the H4 and D1 time frames.

The EA is equivalent of the indicator Moving Averages Swing Strategy

Join the Discord Eas Community for support, recommedations etc. Eas Trading.

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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Ichimoku Triple Cross
Nikolaos Nikolis
Experts
This EA is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but  towards the new trend .  Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend (reversal)  and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 hour and 4 hours. There is option to alert only, so  it’s left to your discretion whether you want to trade based on the buy-sell signals or n
Moving Averages Swing Strategy
Nikolaos Nikolis
Indicators
This Indicator is using 3MA's with different periods.  A Buy Signal occurs when Green on the top, yellow in the middle, red at the bottom. A Sell Signal occurs when Red on the top, yellow in the middle, green at the bottom. When there is buy signal the indicator draws a blue line below price.   When there is sell signal the indicator draws a red line above price.   In the comments section you may find a template file with the 3 MAs.    You can use this strategy alone or compined with anoth
I Triple Cross
Nikolaos Nikolis
Indicators
This indicator is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross strategy, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but towards the new trend. Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend  (Reversal) and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 and 4 hours.  When there is buy signal the indicator draws a blue arrow below price.   When there is sell signal the indicator dr
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fileo7788
77
fileo7788 2023.01.20 06:06 
 

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Esther Waithera Kabugu
503
Esther Waithera Kabugu 2021.04.16 20:11 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.04.16 20:34
Thank you!
Aleksandr Dumler
221
Aleksandr Dumler 2021.04.12 11:40 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.04.26 17:58
Very superficial review. I don't think other people share your opinion. You are a failure. You don't belong in mql community. This strategy is from https://www.udemy.com/course/forex-trading-price-action-advanced-swing-trading-strategy/ . Open your eyes and start educating yourself. You should read the description with the different settings per timeframe before you try the EA. Moderators of Mql community should protect sellers from people like you. You are lazy. You could translate the description in google translate. Ignorant and lazy. You will never be rich with this attitude.
Vadim Leontev
372
Vadim Leontev 2021.03.23 21:15 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.03.23 22:04
Thank you Muyuyu.
Stephanie Nicole Chavez
1332
Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.03.13 12:49 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.03.14 09:34
Thank you Stefanie!
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.11 14:28 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.03.14 09:35
Thank you Miquel!
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.03.04 07:02 
 

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Nikolaos Nikolis
1003
Reply from developer Nikolaos Nikolis 2021.03.14 09:35
Thank you Ahmed!
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