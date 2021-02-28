Moving Average Swing Strategy

This EA is using 3 Mas with different periods. A Buy Signal occurs when Green on the top, yellow in the middle, red at the bottom. A Sell Signal occurs when Red on the top, yellow in the middle, green at the bottom. When this happens, means a trend has just been established. A Close Signal occurs when the setup of the Mas is broken.

You may customize the periods, and method of the MAs.

The default values for 5M time frame are:

MAGreen = 180

MAYellow = 720

MaRed = 2880

The default values for 15M and bigger time frames are:

MAGreen = 60

MAYellow = 240

MaRed = 960

Above periods give good results on 5 minutes timeframe as well.

Here you can download 2 template files. 60 240 960 and 180 720 2880.

There is option to alert only, so it’s left to your discretion whether you want to trade based on the buy-sell signals or not. With this strategy for example combined

with price action or another indicator of your like you can achieve many successful trades.

It is important to trade towards the direction of the bigger trend thus there is option to only buy or sell.

Also you can use the Trend filter. Trend filter utilizes 200 period Moving Average and 50 period Moving Average. Price above/below 200 MA means a long term trend. Price above/below 50 MA means a healthy trend. You may customize 200 and 50 period as well.

Some institutional traders uses the MAs 10, 20 and 30 or 60. This settings works best on the H4 and D1 time frames.

The EA is equivalent of the indicator Moving Averages Swing Strategy.

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