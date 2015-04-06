Classic Fractal Scalper

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  • Tom Seljakin
    Tom Seljakin

    Tom Seljakin

    3.7 (8)
    🥇🚀We are professional team of developers/market-makers with more than 12 years of experience in the forex/crypto markets.
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    12 products 8 topics 16 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
The open tool of the most popular strategy on MQL5 'Breakout of High/Low' points. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience!


Classic Fractal Scalper is an EA tool based on the popular strategy of breakout of custom fractals. The user can set the range of a fractal, the number traded fractals and the offset points from the fractal points. The EA trades with stop-orders and then they are activated the EA manages them. The EA has a rich set of tools. It writes statistics of orders execution in csv files, makes screenshots of charts and send notifications when orders are activated. Everything was done so Classic Fractal Scalper feels like a tool for pro-traders. The EA is constantly being improved, so your feedback is always welcome.


👉Recommended broker FXTM: forextime.com/?Referral=38370.


Detailed functions description:

  1. Setting up fractals: the fractals of the Classic Fractal Scalper EA work according the same principle as fractals of Bill Williams, with the only difference that you can choose the size of a fractal (the number of bars on the left and right sides). 
  2. Recording of order statistics: the EA records detailed statistics about its execution of orders to a csv file. There you will find at what price the order was executed, spread upon activation, how long the order was opened, slippage and so on. All CSV files can be found in the general folder of your terminal in "\MQL4\Files\Classic Breakout Scalper\Screenshots\".
  3. Taking screenshots of charts: the EA takes screenshots during the activation of stop orders, thereby visually informing the trader about how pending orders were executed. Screenshots can be found in the folder  "\MQL4\Files\Classic Breakout Scalper\Screenshots\".
  4. Sending notifications when stop orders are activated: the EA can send push notifications or e-mails when pending orders are activated. It is convenient if the trader wants to personally track how the deal was executed and closed.

The example sets you can find in the comment section


Description of input parameters:


Basic settings:

  • Comment for order - comment for orders.
  • Magic number - unique identifier for orders.

Entry rule settings:

  • Number of bars from the right / left of a fractal - the number of bars that must be on the right / left side for a fractal to be created.
  • Number of trade fractals - the number of upper / lower fractals that will be created for trading.
  • Add extra points to the high / low fractals - an additional number of points that will be added to the high / low point where pending orders will be placed.
  • When a stop order is activated, send a notification - what type of notification to send when a postponed auditor is activated
  • When a stop order is activated, send an alert - send a signal when pending orders are activated.
  • Take a screenshot of the chart - take a screenshot when the pending order is activated.
  • Record execution data of orders - record the statistics of order execution to a csv file.

Lot calculation parameters:

  • Money Management Type - lot calculation type. 'Fixed_Lot' - the lot will be fixed, 'LotSize_Per_Balance' - the lot will be determined by the size of the balance (for example, with 0.1 lot for each 10000 balance amount, this means that with an increase / decrease in the balance amount, the lot will also increase/decrease. For example, if the balance amount has decreased up to 9000, then the lot will be 0.09. If the amount increased to 11000, then the lot will be 0.11).
  • RiskPerTrade - the lot will be calculated based on the risk percentage. Size of the fixed lot, lot-step, or risk percent - the size of the fixed lot, the lot size for a certain amount of the balance and the percentage of risk per trade.
  • Balance size for a certain lot - the size of the balance for a certain lot. 


Others settings:

  • A type of notification which the EA will send during an error - the type of notification that the advisor should send during a critical error. H
  • ow many available bars on a chart should before start trading - how many bars should be on the chart before the EA starts creating fractals. 
  • Color for the upper fractals - color for the upper fractals. 
  • Color for the lower fractals - color for the lower fractals.

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