Neuro Scalper

  • Indicators
  • Tom Seljakin
    Tom Seljakin

    Tom Seljakin

    3.7 (8)
    🥇🚀We are professional team of developers/market-makers with more than 12 years of experience in the forex/crypto markets.
    Our services:
    ✅We develop sophisticated EAs for MT4/MT5.
    ✅Create crypto assets on the popular blockchains like Solana, Ethereum, Tron, Binance chain.
    12 products 8 topics 16 comments
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 9 February 2024
  • Activations: 5

''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,,

Neuro Scalper is developed exactly for such trading approach. It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell. The indicator is universal and suitable for Forex, Stock markets and Cryptocurrencies.

This is improved and simplied version of Pips Slayer;

The indicator has these features that you will like:

  • Doesn't repaint. After a signal is given, the indicator doesn't remove it or replace it on another bar.
  • Profit is greater than risk. Because of the nature of the strategy, you can take much higher profits with minimal risks.
  • Uses accurate reversal patterns. This is a time proven strategy that professional traders have used for years.
  • Suitable for Forex, Stock Markets, and Cryptocurrencies. If a strategy is good then it should work on all markets.
  • Works amazingly well on the lowertimeframes of any crytpo pair. 



Indicator parameters:

For the most part the inputs only affect the visuals on your chart and what type of notification the indicator should send when a trade signal appears.


How to trade:

1. As soon as an arrow appears, it's recommended to enter into a trade (green arrow means a buy signal and a red arrow means a sell signal).

2. Stop-loss for a buy order should be placed bellow the low of the signal candle and for a sell order above the high of the signal candle.

3. Take-profit should be at least 3x bigger than stop-loss.


Some advices:

  1. Recommended risk/reward is 1/3 or better.
  2. The recommended time frame is H1-D1; For the lower timeframe it's recommended to use the minimum strength factor of 4.
  3. The indicator can be easily tested in the strategy tester.

▪︎The best forex broker: https://forextime.com/?Referral=38370 (as a referral you will get a free EA)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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