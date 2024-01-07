Pips Slayer

3.75
  • Indicators
  • Tom Seljakin
    Tom Seljakin

    Tom Seljakin

    3.7 (8)
    🥇🚀We are professional team of developers/market-makers with more than 12 years of experience in the forex/crypto markets.
    Our services:
    ✅We develop sophisticated EAs for MT4/MT5.
    ✅Create crypto assets on the popular blockchains like Solana, Ethereum, Tron, Binance chain.
    12 products 8 topics 16 comments
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 26 February 2024

''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,,

Pips Slayer is developed exactly for such trading approach. It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell and recommended take-profit and stop-loss prices. The indicator is universal and suitable for Forex, Stock markets and Cryptocurrencies.

The best broker with acccess to crypto on MT4. (if you joined through this link and made a deposit, message me and you will recieve a few premium EAs for free for your portfolio.

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The indicator has these features that you certainly will like:

  • Doesn't repaint. After a signal is given, the indicator doesn't remove it or replace it on another bar.
  • Profit is greater than risk. Because of the nature of the strategy, you can take much higher profits with minimal risks.
  • Uses accurate reversal patterns. This is a time proven strategy that professional traders have used for years.
  • Suitable for Forex, Stocks, Indices and Cryptocurrencies. If a strategy is good then it should work on all markets.
  • For the fans of crypto. Crypto offers many trade opportunities in the current emerging markets, and Pips Slayer is a perfect indicator to catch them.



Indicator parameters:

For the most part the inputs only affect the visuals on a chart, only the risk reward input affects the take-profits levels and the minimum strength factor responds to precision of reversal patterns (less the value the more indicator generates weaker trade signals). Everything else is very straightforward. 


Important:

  1. Try not to reduce the risk/reward ratio. A 1:3 risk/reward ratio is optimal.
  2. If the stop loss is too close to the opening price, then it is recommended to place the stop loss at the high or low of the previous candle.
  3. The recommended time frame is H1-D1; it also works on smaller time frame for cryptos.
  4. You can backtest the indicator in the tester.

Reviews 4
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.09 23:01 
 

Very good Indicator!

Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.18 23:25 
 

da studiare , grazie mille !!!! ;)

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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ReTest Histogram ms
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.04.21 19:22 
 

to many false signals

1805744
14
1805744 2024.01.22 19:12 
 

So far mostly wrong

Tom Seljakin
4561
Reply from developer Tom Seljakin 2024.01.23 14:54
Zero information. Which pair, what timeframe? I don't ask for five stars reviews, i only look for a good feedback, so i can improve the indicator.
Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.18 23:25 
 

da studiare , grazie mille !!!! ;)

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.09 23:01 
 

Very good Indicator!

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