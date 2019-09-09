FX Secretary
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 9 September 2019
The FX Secretary indicator is a mini assistant for MT-4. His functional duties include - notifying the trader about closing deals with profit or at a loss. In the settings there is only one parameter in which you can change the language of the voice message. So far, the indicator speaks only two languages. In the future, it is possible to expand the functionality with an increase in languages and a set of words. Use for health!