FX Secretary

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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The ZZ Snake indicator is a small entertainment utility and does not have any benefit for trading. Made on the indicator ZigZag, so the parameters will be easy to figure out. If you set it on a graph, you can see a serpent monster that moves across the screen, changing the dimensions of the head and torso in movement. Just connect it to the schedule and let yourself crawling. Careful, he can bite! ) P.S. For a more dynamic movement of the snake, it is recommended to run it in the strategy teste
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Yuriy Vins
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Indicator Draw Line, is a utility for drawing in the chart trend lines, connecting together and following one after another. It will be especially useful for traders who use in their trading wave analysis. Above the graph are buttons for switching the basic settings: Calling the color bar, Turning the indicator on and off, Turning the sound on and off, Clearing the chart from the created objects. With the rest of the settings will not be difficult to understand. Use your health!
Find Levels
Yuriy Vins
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The Find Levels utility scans the range of prices and bars indicated by you on the chart, finds the levels most often related to High and Low prices and provides a full report. The color of the level line depends on the number of touches and changes in the program settings. The level is drawn in the event that if the shadow of the High or Low candle was at least two touches during the period specified in the parameters. The characteristics of the candle, namely, what should be its parameters for
WaveAnalyzer
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WaveAnalyzer works on the basis of the ZagZag indicator. When a wave formation appears on the chart, which can be chosen from the list in the program settings, it informs the trader in the following ways: - Starts Alert. - Informs by voice. - Sends a letter. - Sends a push notification to a smartphone. - Makes a screenshot, which can be viewed in the MQL4 / Files folder. In the future we plan to expand the functionality of this indicator. Thus, by placing on the chart several indicators w
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Good old snake with various options. You can play directly on the chart. And you can play in a separate window. You can not play at all, but set her speed of movement and run it on the machine, the snake itself will chase and devour apples. You can turn on different sounds of eating apples, or you can completely turn off all sounds. You can set the maximum length of the snake, and you can also set the number of dice on the game board. In short - a lot of things are possible. Enjoy.. )
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Yuriy Vins
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Signal AO is a simple informational utility. It gives a signal about crossing the zero mark by the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. Signals will be received depending on the chart on which the utility is located. The settings are pretty simple: SYGNAL TYPE: ALERT - The signal gives alert. SOUND - Voice notification. ALERT_AND_SOUND - Alert together with voice notification. LANGUAGE: Select the language in which the Signal AO will communicate.
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