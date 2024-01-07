Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5

Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts:

Symbol Panel

Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name.

Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades, correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candle, when trading at candle close).

The news are imported from Forex Factory, and the default filtered news are the ones recommended by VP in No Nonsense Forex. If you want to change the news, consider that any new that contains your complete custom new (case sensitive) would be displayed.

The timezone is EET/EEST (the same as Metatrader), and the news displayed are changed at 12:00 (pm). Then, before midday the news correspond to the same candle, and after midday they correspond to the next day's news.

NNFX Trade Panel

The trade panel performs the typical actions in the NNFX system: buy/sell buttons open 2 orders with the same amount of lots that best adjust to your desired risk (% of account) with a stop loss at 1.5*ATRand a take profit in one of them at 1*ATR; BreakEven button sets the stop loss of the orders to their open price (if possible), Trailing Stop button moves the stop loss following VP's rules (at 1.5*ATR, after price has travelled 2*ATR) and Close button closes all trades in the current symbol.

The Buy and Sell buttons are greyed if there is exposure by correlation with any trade you have open, but they are still operative.

This trade panel doesn't work on trades that have not been opened by itself to avoid interferences (but any manually opened trade may interfer visually in the Symbol Panel).

Current EVZ value

Last close of the Euro FX Vix (EVZ). The color of its text is different depending of its value (<5, between 5-7 or >7).

You'll need to allow Web Requests from "https:// query1. finance. yahoo. com" and "https://www. forexfactory. com/" to import the EVZ and the News.


This panel is also available for MetaTrader4.
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5 (4)
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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