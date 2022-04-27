Synthetic Symbols
- Indicators
-
Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 September 2022
- Activations: 20
You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(x) or log10(x)] or closest integer [round(x)] of one value.
Since version 2.0, you can also declare indicators in the current symbol and access its values, for example:
$ma_indi = <MA> : 50,0,0 ; #CURRENT - indicator($ma_indi, 0)
The syntax for indicator names is Folder/Name for custom indicators and between "< >" for terminal indicators.
How to Use
Write a formula using symbols present in your market watch starting with a "#" character (for example #EURUSD). Make sure that any symbol's name doesn't contain any operator character, parenthesis or "#" for the formula to be evaluated correctly.
You can also save formulas in a txt file and load that file instead.
The formula will be evaluated at each candle displaying the result as a line indicator.
Warnings
- Since the indicator relies on other chart's data, it could have problems if those symbols aren't loaded. If the indicator doesn't display correctly, load the used symbols in a new chart (make sure they contain the necessary data) and reload the indicator.
- If there is no data for any of the used symbols in one candle, the closest candle before is used. If the used symbol has less data, the data of the first existing candle is used in all candles with an earlier date. Be careful when interpreting results if they could be incomplete (for example, when comparing BTC with any forex symbol or index).
- If the formula has a wrong format or it produces a 0-division it would still be evaluated and can produce unexpected results.
great indicator, very useful; the author has a very quick turnaround when you ask him questions and fixes; thanks again!