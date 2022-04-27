Perform any operation between your terminal symbols (or your custom ones) to create

custom synthetic symbols

: log scales, relative performances (stock vs SP500, gold vs silver...), currency indexes... the possibilities are endless!

You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(x) or log10(x)] or closest integer [round(x)] of one value.

Since version 2.0, you can also declare indicators in the current symbol and access its values, for example: $ma_indi = <MA> : 50,0,0 ; #CURRENT - indicator($ma_indi, 0) The syntax for indicator names is Folder/Name for custom indicators and between "< >" for terminal indicators.

How to Use



Write a formula using symbols present in your market watch starting with a "#" character (for example #EURUSD). Make sure that any symbol's name doesn't contain any operator character, parenthesis or "#" for the formula to be evaluated correctly.

You can also save formulas in a txt file and load that file instead.

The formula will be evaluated at each candle displaying the result as a line indicator.

Warnings