ATR to Baseline MT4

This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier.

This version has more complexity than its MT5 counterpart to avoid some of the MT4 limitations: you need to introduce your baseline's name, parameters (in a string separated with commas), and buffer. Make sure that your baseline has all necessary values in one only buffer (or you might need to put more than one instance).



String parameters on the baseline are not supported , default value would always be used no matter what value is introduced.

, default value would always be used no matter what value is introduced. For enumerators use their position (starting from 0, for most of them). For example with MA modes: sma=0; ema=1; smma=2; lwma=3



As an advantage, this indicator also displays the original baseline so you would have all 3 lines in the same indicator. You can access MT4 native indicators with special name tags: in this case the useful ones would be "<MA>" and "<ICHIMOKU>" (for kijun-sen). There are more available but they wouldn't make much sense in charts (probably you can also get something out of bollinger bands: <BB>).





There is also a version for MT5

