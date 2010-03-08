ATR to Baseline MT4

This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR. Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier.

This version has more complexity than its MT5 counterpart to avoid some of the MT4 limitations: you need to introduce your baseline's name, parameters (in a string separated with commas), and buffer. Make sure that your baseline has all necessary values in one only buffer (or you might need to put more than one instance).

  • String parameters on the baseline are not supported, default value would always be used no matter what value is introduced.
  • For enumerators use their position (starting from 0, for most of them). For example with MA modes: sma=0; ema=1; smma=2; lwma=3

As an advantage, this indicator also displays the original baseline so you would have all 3 lines in the same indicator. You can access MT4 native indicators with special name tags: in this case the useful ones would be "<MA>" and "<ICHIMOKU>" (for kijun-sen). There are more available but they wouldn't make much sense in charts (probably you can also get something out of bollinger bands: <BB>).


There is also a version for MT5

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Easy Indicators for MT5 A very simple tool to help visualize indicators more easily. Especially usefull if the reference indicator is very subtle or difficult to read. In this blog you can read about the different types of indicator supported (indicators with color buffer are not available): Zero line crosses Two Line crosses Buffer activations Zero line crosses with filter Crosses with price (MAs) Crosses inside filter
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4.8 (5)
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Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex Method Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean Features: -Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values! -SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current
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ATR to Baseline
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier. It can also be applied to prices (close, open, high, low, median...) or other subwindow indicators. Actually you can get the same information about distances to baseline when applying it to close prices You can also get this indicator for MT4 (a bit more complex to use, but it can
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Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilities
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Universal Alerts MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (2)
Indicators
Do you have a really good indicator... but you wish it had alerts? Do you find exhausting looking closely at an indicator to see if it has given you a signal? ... Then, this indicator may be for you! Universal Alerts analyzes one of your chart indicators and provides alerts when they give a signal, according to your own parameters. After configuring this indicator, an icon will be displayed each time there was a buy/sell signal, and any signals that come next will create alerts, send mails or s
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Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
5 (1)
Indicators
Perform any operation between your terminal symbols (or your custom ones) to create custom synthetic symbols : log scales, relative performances (stock vs SP500, gold vs silver...), currency indexes... the possibilities are endless! You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(
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