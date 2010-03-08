ATR to Baseline MT4
- Indicators
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Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR. Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier.
This version has more complexity than its MT5 counterpart to avoid some of the MT4 limitations: you need to introduce your baseline's name, parameters (in a string separated with commas), and buffer. Make sure that your baseline has all necessary values in one only buffer (or you might need to put more than one instance).
- String parameters on the baseline are not supported, default value would always be used no matter what value is introduced.
- For enumerators use their position (starting from 0, for most of them). For example with MA modes: sma=0; ema=1; smma=2; lwma=3
As an advantage, this indicator also displays the original baseline so you would have all 3 lines in the same indicator. You can access MT4 native indicators with special name tags: in this case the useful ones would be "<MA>" and "<ICHIMOKU>" (for kijun-sen). There are more available but they wouldn't make much sense in charts (probably you can also get something out of bollinger bands: <BB>).
There is also a version for MT5