Easy Indis
- Indicators
-
Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 January 2024
Easy Indicators for MT5
A very simple tool to help visualize indicators more easily. Especially usefull if the reference indicator is very subtle or difficult to read.
In this blog you can read about the different types of indicator supported (indicators with color buffer are not available):
- Zero line crosses
- Two Line crosses
- Buffer activations
- Zero line crosses with filter
- Crosses with price (MAs)
- Crosses inside filter
Thanks for bringing an different and out of usual market idea,interesting and Unique