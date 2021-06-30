Easy Indis

5

Easy Indicators for MT5

A very simple tool to help visualize indicators more easily. Especially usefull if the reference indicator is very subtle or difficult to read.

In this blog you can read about the different types of indicator supported (indicators with color buffer are not available):

  • Zero line crosses
  • Two Line crosses
  • Buffer activations
  • Zero line crosses with filter
  • Crosses with price (MAs)
  • Crosses inside filter


Reviews 4
mntiwana
6159
mntiwana 2023.01.24 19:43 
 

Thanks for bringing an different and out of usual market idea,interesting and Unique

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.07.30 21:41 
 

nice idea , working well with some indicators .. thanks

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex Method Improve your trading speed while also keeping your charts clean Features: -Position sizing: when clicking Buy/Sell, this tool opens 2 trades with the amount of lots that best approximate your risk (percentage of balance that is used in each trade). Forget about calculating pip values! -SL and TP: each trade is opened with a Stop Loss at 1.5*ATR, and one of the two halves with a Take Profit at 1*ATR. The ATR value used would be the one of the current
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This indicator creates a channel relative to other chart indicator: indicator + ATR and indicator - ATR . Useful to know if price has gone up too far of your baseline. The ATR levels can be adjusted with a multiplier. It can also be applied to prices (close, open, high, low, median...) or other subwindow indicators. Actually you can get the same information about distances to baseline when applying it to close prices You can also get this indicator for MT4 (a bit more complex to use, but it can
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Perform any operation between your terminal symbols (or your custom ones) to create custom synthetic symbols : log scales, relative performances (stock vs SP500, gold vs silver...), currency indexes... the possibilities are endless! You can execute any mathematical operation between symbols and constants candle by candle. There are functions included for getting the minimum [min(a,b)] or maximum [max(a,b)] between 2 values, and the square root [sqrt(x)], absolute value [abs(x)], logarithm [logn(
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Pepper Bradford
367
Pepper Bradford 2023.10.29 14:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2023.10.29 17:14
Thanks for your kind review!
mntiwana
6159
mntiwana 2023.01.24 19:43 
 

Thanks for bringing an different and out of usual market idea,interesting and Unique

Akmal Ruslan
67
Akmal Ruslan 2021.09.09 16:32 
 

can you add a function to remove the name of the indicator in the indicator window,cause some indicator have long name and it cause visual issues

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2021.09.17 13:37
Hadn't thought about that originally, it has been added with last update!
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.07.30 21:41 
 

nice idea , working well with some indicators .. thanks

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2021.07.31 00:42
Glad you found it useful!
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