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Simple Order Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Source code of simple order panel which you can customize at your will.
The code compiles both for MT5 and MT4 (the mq4 needed would look the same as the mq5 included here). I recommend compiling the MT4 version using the Controls library from MT5 though.
Some fixes when dealing with templates will require a few simple modifications in the standard Controls library, but those haven't been included here. The original program icon is also not included.
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