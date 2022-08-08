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Simple Order Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

4.7 (80)
Making tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
8 products 2 articles 12 codes 12 topics 112 comments
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22661
Rating:
(78)
Published:
Updated:
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Source code of simple order panel which you can customize at your will.

The code compiles both for MT5 and MT4 (the mq4 needed would look the same as the mq5 included here). I recommend compiling the MT4 version using the Controls library from MT5 though.

Some fixes when dealing with templates will require a few simple modifications in the standard Controls library, but those haven't been included here. The original program icon is also not included.


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