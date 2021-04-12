Universal Alerts MT5

Do you have a really good indicator... but you wish it had alerts? Do you find exhausting looking closely at an indicator to see if it has given you a signal? ... Then, this indicator may be for you!



Universal Alerts analyzes one of your chart indicators and provides alerts when they give a signal, according to your own parameters.

After configuring this indicator, an icon will be displayed each time there was a buy/sell signal, and any signals that come next will create alerts, send mails or send app notifications.



And if you don't need alerts, you can still use this indicator (or several instances) to display signals more clearly, and improve your trading experience or your backtesting.

You can read more about the possible settings of the indicator in this blog.

Features

Support for most indicators: line crossovers, level crossovers, chart signals, color changes...

for most indicators: line crossovers, level crossovers, chart signals, color changes... Any type of alerts : choose if you want to receive alerts, mails or app notifications; choose if you want them after candle close or at any moment, set a cooldown to avoid getting too many alerts, get only buy or sell alerts...



: choose if you want to receive alerts, mails or app notifications; choose if you want them after candle close or at any moment, set a cooldown to avoid getting too many alerts, get only buy or sell alerts... Fully customizable: change the icons, its position, or customize the messages you want to get from your indicators.





