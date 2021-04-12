Universal Alerts MT5

5

Do you have a really good indicator... but you wish it had alerts?

Do you find exhausting looking closely at an indicator to see if it has given you a signal?

... Then, this indicator may be for you!

Universal Alerts analyzes one of your chart indicators and provides alerts when they give a signal, according to your own parameters.

After configuring this indicator, an icon will be displayed each time there was a buy/sell signal, and any signals that come next will create alerts, send mails or send app notifications.

And if you don't need alerts, you can still use this indicator (or several instances) to display signals more clearly, and improve your trading experience or your backtesting.

You can read more about the possible settings of the indicator in this blog.

Features

  • Support for most indicators: line crossovers, level crossovers, chart signals, color changes...
  • Any type of alerts: choose if you want to receive alerts, mails or app notifications; choose if you want them after candle close or at any moment, set a cooldown to avoid getting too many alerts, get only buy or sell alerts...
  • Fully customizable: change the icons, its position, or customize the messages you want to get from your indicators.



Reviews 2
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI
64
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI 2024.01.24 23:27 
 

Hi I am not able to get alerts using your universal indicator can you please help. I am on telegram https://t.me/reachoutgodwin

are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.01 20:21 
 

You can set alerts to almost any standart/custom indicator to give you alerts. It takes little time understand the settings.

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GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI
64
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI 2024.01.24 23:27 
 

Hi I am not able to get alerts using your universal indicator can you please help. I am on telegram https://t.me/reachoutgodwin

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
29914
Reply from developer Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez 2024.01.25 21:27
Make sure you are using last MT5 version (4153) and not 4150 because it has a bug with market indicators and that may be the cause.
If there are alerts displayed but they aren't sent, let me know and I'll look into them. And if you're using mobile notifications make sure that they don't get called too frequently in a small period of time (or that function could get restricted)
are1971
747
are1971 2022.08.01 20:21 
 

You can set alerts to almost any standart/custom indicator to give you alerts. It takes little time understand the settings.

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