Magic Strength Lines for Symbols Couples

the MAGIC Smooth Strength lines for Currencies couples

Each line represents the relative strength of two couples out of 5 user input symbols -> 10 indicator lines

Your Strategy is based on selecting the weaker strength line and wait for a reversal sign

OR

Your Strategy is based on selecting the stronger strength line and wait for a reversal sign

When reversal occurs you will trade on the two symbols represented by this line

like the strength relative line for EURUSD and USDCAD when it is the weaker lowest line and a reversal occurs

your will trade the 2 symbols : BUY EURUSD && SELL USDCAD ( you will get alerts )

(!!==FOR BETTER RESULTS ++ You may check if Trade direction for each symbol is with major trend on same indictor period --by just opening symbol chart and the major trend will be clear ==!!)

and for the strongest line reversing from upward : you will SELL symbol1 and BUY symbol2

(!!==FOR BETTER RESULTS ++ You may check if Trade direction for each symbol is with major trend on same indictor period --by just opening symbol chart and the major trend will be clear ==!!)

Indicator works on any time frame on the first tick of the new bar

Your inputs :

-5 symbols from your choice

- index value : varying this input will vary the smoothing of lines ( i use 20 for H1 chart)

- Alerting option

Enjoy this magic indicator and KINDLY give review or comment



