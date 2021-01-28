Magic Strength Lines for Symbols Couples
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.21
- Updated: 30 January 2021
- Activations: 5
the MAGIC Smooth Strength lines for Currencies couples
Each line represents the relative strength of two couples out of 5 user input symbols -> 10 indicator lines
Your Strategy is based on selecting the weaker strength line and wait for a reversal sign
OR
Your Strategy is based on selecting the stronger strength line and wait for a reversal sign
When reversal occurs you will trade on the two symbols represented by this line
like the strength relative line for EURUSD and USDCAD when it is the weaker lowest line and a reversal occurs
your will trade the 2 symbols : BUY EURUSD && SELL USDCAD ( you will get alerts )
(!!==FOR BETTER RESULTS ++ You may check if Trade direction for each symbol is with major trend on same indictor period --by just opening symbol chart and the major trend will be clear ==!!)
and for the strongest line reversing from upward : you will SELL symbol1 and BUY symbol2(!!==FOR BETTER RESULTS ++ You may check if Trade direction for each symbol is with major trend on same indictor period --by just opening symbol chart and the major trend will be clear ==!!)
Indicator works on any time frame on the first tick of the new bar
Your inputs :
-5 symbols from your choice
- index value : varying this input will vary the smoothing of lines ( i use 20 for H1 chart)
- Alerting option
Enjoy this magic indicator and KINDLY give review or comment