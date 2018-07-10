Culmination candle x2 free

The indicator searches for the largest candles with minimum wicks for the last X candles. Sometimes, such candles mark the presence of a strong buyer, who quickly and strongly pushes the price in the right direction. However, most often, these are culmination candles, especially at the end of a prolonged trend when a single large candle knocks out stop losses of the most persistent traders and the price reverses instantly.

The indicator allows you to open a position on the very edge of the market, in counter-trend, behind the culmination candle, with a minimal stop loss.

Stop losses and trailing stop are mandatory. This allows you to get maximum profit during a correction.

This version works only on USDCAD! The full version of the indicator can be purchased here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30272





Advantages



When you open a trade on the indicator signal, the stop is minimal. The indicator has signal buffers - it can be connected to EAs as a signal indicator. No repainting. The EA works on any timeframe. It is best to search for signals on M15-H1.





Options



History_for_analise - number of candles to analyze when searching for a signal.

- number of candles to analyze when searching for a signal. PercentBigCandles - percentage of the largest candles. The optimal values are 1-2%. This means, the indicator will show only signals only on 1-2% of the longest candles in history.

- percentage of the largest candles. The optimal values are 1-2%. This means, the indicator will show only signals only on 1-2% of the longest candles in history. Alert_Culmination_candle - signal alert.

- signal alert. Filter_by_MA20 - only search for culmination candlesticks with the base near MA20.

- only search for culmination candlesticks with the base near MA20. Value_near_MA20 - optimal 50 pips - the maximum distance for the base of the culmination candlesticks, with which the candlestick is considered a culmination.

- optimal 50 pips - the maximum distance for the base of the culmination candlesticks, with which the candlestick is considered a culmination. Distance - distance from a candle where the arrow is displayed, in pips.

- distance from a candle where the arrow is displayed, in pips. SendToEmailAndPush - send emails and push messages when a new signal appears.

If you have any questions about the operation of the indicator, feel free to ask them in the Comments or in private messages.