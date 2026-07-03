[Win Panel] Simple Entry and Close Positions

Introducing WinPanel, an order management tool designed to enhance and simplify your trading experience. WinPanel features a clean and intuitive interface, allowing you to close orders instantly with ease. It supports flexible position management, enabling you to close losing positions, profitable positions, or all open positions with a single click. In addition, WinPanel displays the total number of open positions, current profit, and the overall profit/loss percentage, giving you a clear overview of your trading performance at a glance.

WinPanel also includes an Asynchronous Entry Mode, a powerful feature that enables the rapid execution of multiple orders simultaneously, making it ideal for high-volume trading strategies and efficient trade management.





Key Features:

Order Manager BUY/SELL

Close All Positions Loss

Close All Profit Positions

Close All Positions Loss and Profit.

Entry Asynchronous execution mode





Usage Warning:

Entry execution may be interrupted if the server network connection is problematic.

Try the demo version first to familiarize yourself with it.

Win Panel is only a tool for executing market entries and does not guarantee your success in live trading.

This is a free tool. if there are any questions, additional suggestions, please submit them in the comments column for the common good.



Please give a good review, to bring a smile to the creator, thank you..

