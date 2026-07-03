Win Panel
- Utilities
-
Imam Nasrudin.:MQL ALgo:.
Since 2016, we have worked as market analysts and developers for MT4 and MT5,
- Version: 1.0
[Win Panel] Simple Entry and Close Positions
Introducing WinPanel, an order management tool designed to enhance and simplify your trading experience. WinPanel features a clean and intuitive interface, allowing you to close orders instantly with ease. It supports flexible position management, enabling you to close losing positions, profitable positions, or all open positions with a single click. In addition, WinPanel displays the total number of open positions, current profit, and the overall profit/loss percentage, giving you a clear overview of your trading performance at a glance.
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WinPanel also includes an Asynchronous Entry Mode, a powerful feature that enables the rapid execution of multiple orders simultaneously, making it ideal for high-volume trading strategies and efficient trade management.
Key Features:
- Order Manager BUY/SELL
- Close All Positions Loss
- Close All Profit Positions
- Close All Positions Loss and Profit.
- Entry Asynchronous execution mode
- Entry execution may be interrupted if the server network connection is problematic.
- Try the demo version first to familiarize yourself with it.
- Win Panel is only a tool for executing market entries and does not guarantee your success in live trading.
- This is a free tool. if there are any questions, additional suggestions, please submit them in the comments column for the common good.
Please give a good review, to bring a smile to the creator, thank you..