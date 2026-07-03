Win Panel

[Win Panel] Simple Entry and Close Positions

Introducing WinPanel, an order management tool designed to enhance and simplify your trading experience. WinPanel features a clean and intuitive interface, allowing you to close orders instantly with ease. It supports flexible position management, enabling you to close losing positions, profitable positions, or all open positions with a single click. In addition, WinPanel displays the total number of open positions, current profit, and the overall profit/loss percentage, giving you a clear overview of your trading performance at a glance.

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WinPanel also includes an Asynchronous Entry Mode, a powerful feature that enables the rapid execution of multiple orders simultaneously, making it ideal for high-volume trading strategies and efficient trade management.


Key Features:

  • Order Manager BUY/SELL
  • Close All Positions Loss
  • Close All Profit Positions
  • Close All Positions Loss and Profit.
  • Entry Asynchronous execution mode

Usage Warning:
  • Entry execution may be interrupted if the server network connection is problematic.
  • Try the demo version first to familiarize yourself with it.
  • Win Panel is only a tool for executing market entries and does not guarantee your success in live trading.
  • This is a free tool. if there are any questions, additional suggestions, please submit them in the comments column for the common good.


Please give a good review, to bring a smile to the creator, thank you..

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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