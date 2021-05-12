BuySellTrader

5
This Expert Advisor is based on Martingale strategy. Tested in EURUSD H4 using default settings.
  • InpSellEnable - to enable opening of sell order
  • InpBuyEnable - to enable opening of buy order
  • InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders
  • InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots
  • InpMaxLots - if specified, it will limit the maximum lots under InpLotExp, which is also based on InpDollarPerLots
  • InpTakeProfit - take profits in points
  • InpPipStep - minimum distance for opening an averaging down an open orders
  • InpMaxTrades - maximum number of averaging down an open orders
  • InpMinTimeTradeStep - minimum time distance between orders when averaging down
  • InpEnableCompounding - if true, InpDollarPerLots will apply 
  • InpDollarPerLots - increased the lots by 0.01 per InpDollarPerLots gain based on the initial balance and current balance
  • InpSpread - maximum spread allowed before opening an orders. If -1, no checking

Check out also the TrendTrader.






Reviews 2
Allain Umalin
24
Allain Umalin 2021.08.21 03:12 
 

I agree. This robot is profitable with correct settings and currency pairs.

Diane Medroso
47
Diane Medroso 2021.07.13 06:57 
 

This is a profitable EA with the right settings and currency pair. Thank you!!

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Martingale Trader
Adam William Segarra Martirez
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This Expert Advisor is based on Martingale as the name suggest. Tested in EURUSD H1 and H4 using default settings. InpMagicNumber - magic number to use for open orders, if -1, the all open orders for that specific instrument will be processed by this EA InpSellEnable - to enable opening of sell order InpBuyEnable - to enable opening of buy order InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots InpMaxLots - if specified,
TrendTrader
Adam William Segarra Martirez
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This Expert Advisor is a Trend Following as the name suggest using an indicator to open and close an order. Tested in EURUSD using default settings. Recommended to use this EA in higher TimeFrame with Higher TakeProfit and PipStep.  InpMagicNumber - magic number to use for open orders, if -1, the all open orders for that specific instrument will be processed by this EA InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots In
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Allain Umalin
24
Allain Umalin 2021.08.21 03:12 
 

I agree. This robot is profitable with correct settings and currency pairs.

Diane Medroso
47
Diane Medroso 2021.07.13 06:57 
 

This is a profitable EA with the right settings and currency pair. Thank you!!

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