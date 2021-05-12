BuySellTrader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 11 March 2024
- Activations: 20
This Expert Advisor is based on Martingale strategy. Tested in EURUSD H4 using default settings.
- InpSellEnable - to enable opening of sell order
- InpBuyEnable - to enable opening of buy order
- InpLotExp - lots multiplier for averaging down an open orders
- InpLots - initial lots, this will be based on InpDollarPerLots
- InpMaxLots - if specified, it will limit the maximum lots under InpLotExp, which is also based on InpDollarPerLots
- InpTakeProfit - take profits in points
- InpPipStep - minimum distance for opening an averaging down an open orders
- InpMaxTrades - maximum number of averaging down an open orders
- InpMinTimeTradeStep - minimum time distance between orders when averaging down
- InpEnableCompounding - if true, InpDollarPerLots will apply
- InpDollarPerLots - increased the lots by 0.01 per InpDollarPerLots gain based on the initial balance and current balance
- InpSpread - maximum spread allowed before opening an orders. If -1, no checking
Check out also the TrendTrader.
I agree. This robot is profitable with correct settings and currency pairs.