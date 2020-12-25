Reversal Trends
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Reversal Trend indicator, which recalculates values for a new period without changing the previous ones. According to statistics, more than 85% of traders who prefer aggressive trading suffer losses. The rush and desire to make a profit immediately leads them to frequently open orders at random, much like playing in a casino. The bottom line is disappointing: a few trades, possibly, will bring profits and then losses. To understand the dynamics of the market and use it for profit, you need to learn how to use a tool such as the Reversal Trend indicator. It is extremely important both when entering the market and exiting it.