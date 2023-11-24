Volume Scalping Indicator

This automated VOLUME SCALPING INDICATOR can be utilized to manage trades and identify potential areas of support and resistance for both buying and selling. It is designed to identify zones for Sell/Buy trades based on the volume analysis and can be effectively used in conjunction with other indicators, such as order block indicators, and more. Currently designed for MT4, it will later be adapted to function on MT5. We also offer the opportunity to customize the robot according to your trading strategy.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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