Export Order History

Export Order History

Free ! Meta Trader 4 script

Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.

Export trades history into a CSV file ( Excel sheet )

The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder.

  1. Choose  /  Account history  /  Custom  period from your MT4 
  2. Select period
  3. Click OK to Export file directory 
  4. Open MT4 data folder
  5. CSV file ( Excel sheet )

Order  >  Open time  >  Close time  >  Type  >  Symbol  >  Size  >  Entry price  >  Exit price  >  T/P  >  S/L  >  Profit  >  Swap  >  Commissions  >  Comments.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

Thank you very much for your reviews and comments
That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

Create by: Zero Fairness

Recommended products
KVM Bitcoin Tick Importer Pro
Krasimir Marinov
Utilities
A script that brings the cryptocurrency market to the MetaTrader platform. Make sure you have added the API address https://min-api.cryptocompare.com in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Tools' → 'Options' → 'Expert Advisors'. After the script has successfully finished, go to menu and select 'File' → 'Open Offline', choose one of the generated timeframes (for example: BTCUSDBitst5 ) and click 'Open'. Now you can add your indicators or templates to customize the chart as you want. Inputs Logging
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard
Waseem Ejaz
5 (1)
Utilities
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard Dashboard displays all manually entered pairs in settings and shows their profit loss information. One click to navigate between all pairs on one chart. Dashboard can be hide or displayed. Green Colour: Symbol(s) in Profit Red Colour: Symbol(s) in Loss Blue Colour: Current Chart Yellow Colour: Timeframe Selected TRY HAWA GOLD WITH 80% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58832 MT5 VERSIION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59276 Pleas
FREE
Symbol Switch Demo
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template. Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor. Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators). The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window. Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel. Works with all broke
FREE
Unwickable Stop Loss
Kovilan Moodley
Utilities
Are You Tired of Break Even Turning into a Winning Trade Without You? Unwickable Stop Loss (USL) Keeps You In The Trade! You've meticulously planned your trades, exercised patience, and entered at the 'perfect' moment. As the trade moves in your favour, you move your stop loss to break even, feeling secure with no capital at risk. But then, the market takes an unexpected turn, stops you out, and proceeds in your intended direction (see Screenshot A). Ever wonder what could be done differently?
FREE
Simple Account Information
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
Show the account information on the chart, change the color automatically depending on the background, it adjusts to each chart and is updated every time the price moves a tick, that's why it is an expert advisor even if it is used as an indicator. Cannot change size. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/joaquinmetayer/seller
FREE
Skin for EA MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, ta
FREE
Swift Symbol Switch
Luke Anthony Caras
Utilities
Add a clean, on-chart button panel that lets you instantly switch between any forex pair, crypto, or commodity with a single click—no typing, no symbol search, and no menu digging required. This EA works seamlessly with any MT4 broker and on any timeframe, making it ideal for scalpers, swing traders, and long-term analysts alike. It automatically detects broker-specific symbol suffixes, highlights the currently active pair for easy tracking, and includes both light and dark mode themes to match
FREE
Hidden TP SL Line Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
This's free demo version for testing on CADCHF currency. Full version can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38022 Smart Tools for control stop-loss and take profit level. Drawing horizontal line to control stop-loss and take profit level. Can be setting stop-loss and take-profit level as low as possible! even 1 pip. Can be drag and drop lines on real-time. Useful for scalping trading method. How to use ? Just place this EA to any currency that you want to take control ord
FREE
Asistant
Salavat Yulamanov
4.93 (14)
Utilities
Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.   There is also a partial closing of the order in % All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!   Settings           Lots -- 0.02 Lot           StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss           TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit           UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off           ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order      
FREE
Local Server GMT Clock
Michal Herda
Utilities
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
Chart Price Alerts EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
Utilities
Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface The CFN  Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility. Key Features: Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart. Visual display
FREE
Draw 4 Groups Horizontal Lines Utility
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilities
this tool draws 4 groups of horizontal lines starting from a 4 prices you specify in the Inputs. you can draw Horizontal lines above or below or (both sides) the starting prices. Based on (The Quarters Theory by Ilian Yotov), this tool displays colored lines at fixed intervals which you can change from the inputs. you can use many sets of Horizontal lines each set of Horizontal lines has its own color and style.
FREE
Telegram Trade Copier MT4 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use PAY version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Account History Export
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Utilities
Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account. The file is saved in the   MQL4/Files   terminal folder (   which can be opened via the main terminal menu:       File -> Open Data Directory       (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder       MQL5/Files)       or in the terminal's   Common/Files   folder. The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters. The history file can be used to simulate the same sequence of trades on another trading
FREE
FXO Broker Spread Information
Forex Market One
Utilities
FXO BROKER SPREAD INFORMATION Floating spreads are harmful for your trading strategy, even with Raw spread account. it makes a lot difference. Floating spread goes too high when it's news time or daily or weekend rollovers. this can affect trades's Expert Advisors, Pending orders and Stop losses. Therefore this tool is created to find right information about spread while rollovers. How to use :  download/paste the program file to Expert Advisor folder,  Open a chart of any instrument, Lo
FREE
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.29 (7)
Experts
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Send ScreenShot To Telegram
Ali Gokay Duman
Utilities
You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart. TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel  - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked. - You have to add telegram api address ( https://api.telegram.org ) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow
FREE
Panel Super Order Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
3 (1)
Utilities
Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading. The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders. This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester). Note : This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11203 Features    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading Panel. Open orders with one click. Setting Lot
FREE
Open Popup Notification
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Open Popup Notification Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. " Free " Script to turn on pop-up notifications to view past trading alert messages including displaying account information. This script is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The script is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows. Disclaimer: This script
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Swiss Ichimoku EA
Lorenz Hammer
Experts
Der Ichimoku EA handelt vollautomatisch  Du bekommst hier einen tollen EA mit extra Zubehör, Kostenlos ! Er verwendet keine gefährlichen Strategien wie Martingale oder Gritter usw. Bei diesem EA kannst du vieles nach deinen Wünschen, oder nach meinem Set einstellen. Zusätzlich hat er einen News Filter, er pausiert die trades während der eingestellten Zeit. Zusätzlich erhöht er auf Wunsch die lots Grösse automatisch. Der Backtest und die trades wurden mit IC Markets gemacht Hebel 1:500 Zero A
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
VirtualProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
Utilities
This Utility is a tool to manage level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit. The Utility applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss. You can use the robot to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters OrdersManage - orders to manage (all orders of all symbols or orders on the current chart). Stop Loss Pips - virtual stop loss level. Take Profit Pips - virtual take
FREE
AIS Money Management
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables. In the Trading options block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined. Start Balance - sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade - sets the number of trade tr
FREE
Change Template All
Sahil Shokeen
Utilities
Change Symbol of all charts with a single click. Place this file in Scripts folder to make it work. Enter your desired chart and me and apply this script to any chart. It will change all charts to that particular chart. For any help - telegram - @binaryguruofficial Feel free to use this free script. May god bless you with big profits Good Luck for your trading. Regards : Binary Guru
FREE
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilities
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
Opening Bulk Pending Orders
Jan Kafka
4 (2)
Utilities
If you need to quickly open grid of pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you. Usage Run the Script on a chart. Input Parameters Lots - Lot size for pending orders. OpenDirection (SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOP) - Type of pending orders. HowManyOrders - Number of orders to be opened. StepPoints - Distance between orders in points. StopLoss - SL Level Points TakeProfit - TP Le
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
More from author
Drawdown Alert
Sakda Prempreenon
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Drawdown Alerts Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached. Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance. You can customize Drawdown Alerts for Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down X Y Color Number of decimal digits Popup messages and sound - Turn  on / off  notifications Notification
FREE
Candle Size points
Sakda Prempreenon
Indicators
Candles Size ( Points ) Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This simple tool provides crucial insights into current and historical market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions. Identify the longest candlestick over a customizable historical period. This information helps you spot significant price movements. See on YOUTUBE for key features This indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The indicator   is easy to install and use, making it
FREE
Open Popup Notification
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Open Popup Notification Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. " Free " Script to turn on pop-up notifications to view past trading alert messages including displaying account information. This script is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The script is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows. Disclaimer: This script
FREE
Close Pending Active chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Close Pending Active chart. Closing - Deleting, all pending orders For only the window you selected Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Key Features: Effortless Order Management: This script streamlines your trading by allowing you to close all pending orders on the active chart with a single click. Comprehensive Order Handling: It's not just about market orders! Our script closes Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders, ensuring a thorough
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
Modify TP SL Multi Order
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Modify  TP SL  Multi-Order Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Looking for an easy-to-use multiple trading helper? This is the right choice! Why? + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Stop Loss & Take Profit for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell , Buy , Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the select
Modify TP SL Pending Orders
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Modify TP SL Pending Orders Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders. + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the selected window. There's no
Filter:
ebel
1221
ebel 2024.02.03 09:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sakda Prempreenon
1234
Reply from developer Sakda Prempreenon 2024.02.04 05:12
"You make my day"
Reply to review