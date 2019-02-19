Charts NAVIGATOR

The whole market in one click!

Do you value your time? Is ease of use important for you? Are you still looking for the symbol you want or do you have 100 charts open in one terminal? Forget that! Do everything in a single click, on one chart!


Advantages:

  • Quick navigation on all the symbols and timeframes you want in a single chart window;
  • Instant transfer to the required chart in one click;
  • All the necessary symbols and timeframes are clearly and compactly grouped on one chart;
  • Two navigation modes - compact and expanded;
  • Ease addition and sorting of the symbols via the Market Watch, without the need to manually enter each symbol in the settings;
  • Show or hide all the visual elements with a single button click;

As a rule, to work, the trader needs to monitor a lot of trading instruments on different timeframes. The traded instrument is found in the market watch, dragged onto the chart, the required timeframe is set. This procedure is repeated hundreds of times. How to optimize this process? The answer is simple - Charts NAVIGATOR. In the corner of the screen there are two buttons for all the necessary manipulations.

Professionals appreciate the speed and convenience. Buy the Charts NAVIGATOR and you will no longer need to spend a lot of time searching for the right instrument, selecting the timeframe. If you value your time - this is your tool. Buy it now and focus on the process of trading, do not be distracted by routine operations.

Interested in the Charts NAVIGATOR product? You can buy this tool right now.

Instructions for users.

The settings window (figure 4) appears once the navigator is attached to the chart.


List of settings, description and examples of input values:

  • TFs="M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; //Used timeframes, separated by commas without spaces; you can set the timeframes in any sequence you wish
  • typeGetSymbols=MARKET_WATCH; //Symbol receiving method: from "Market Watch" or manual input
  • nSymbolsScan=20; //The number of symbols read from the "Market Watch", if 0 - all symbols in the "Market Watch"
  • Symbols=""; //Field for the manual input of symbols (is this input method is selected), enter the symbols separated by commas without spaces; see the correct symbols names in the "Market Watch"
  • clrHat=clrIndigo,clrCharts=clrSlateGray,clrNavigator=clrWhite,clrTarget=clrLime; //Customization of the navigator colors
  • fontName="Tahoma"; //Font
  • fontSize=7; //Font size
  • xIndent=5,yIndent=20, //Offset from the chart corner by the X and Y axes in pixels
  • xStep=50,yStep=25; //The step between the columns (x) and rows (y) in pixels


Configuration of the symbols for the navigator via the "Market Watch".

The symbols in the market watch can be configured both before attaching the navigator to the chart and after. Open the "Market Watch" window in the terminal, add all the necessary symbols and align them in the desired sequence. After that attach the navigator to the chart. If the navigator has already been attached to the chart, then to activate the new changes in the navigator, change the current symbol and (or) timeframe of the chart by clicking any of the visual links of the navigator - "symbols", "time-frames" or "charts". You can make changes to the "Market Watch" at any time, there are no limitations.

If you open the "Market Watch" window for the first time and there are no symbols you are interested in, then from the context menu of the "Market Watch", open the symbols window and add all the desired symbols to the "Market Watch" (video and Figure 3).

Navigator buttons.

The navigator has two buttons:

  1. "SHOW/HIDE" - opes/closes the navigator;
  2. "CHARTs" - toggles the navigator operation mode. When pressed - "expanded mode", when unpressed - "compact mode".

Navigator operation modes.

In the "compact mode" two types of visual links are available - "symbols" and "timeframes", which allow to change the symbols and the timeframes of the current chart (Figure 2).

In the "expanded mode" a third type of the visual links is available - "charts", which allows to change both the symbol and the timeframe of the current chart in one click (Figure 1).


Thank you for your attention and interest in the program. Enjoy!

Recommended products
Guard channel
Alexandr Gershkevich
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor. A user draws a support or a resistance line in the form of a horizontal line or a trendline on a chart. A command in the format of UP|DN_xxxx:yyyy is specified in the line name; the Expert Advisor understands it as a signal to buy or sell setting a stop loss and a take profit. EA settings include a parameter with a lot size and a value for moving stop loss to breakeven. If stop loss = 0, the EA does not use breakeven. If this parameter is greater than zer
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Drawdown, Risk & Hedge Protection for Prop Firm and Managed Accounts Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for prop firm traders, money managers and anyone who wants strict account-level risk protection. It does not generate trading signals, strategy entries or trading decisions. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block new exposure, close managed trades or ac
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilities
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
Hedge 120
Hassane Zibara
Utilities
HEDGE   120   is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone . Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. I
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Buy Sell Multiple MT4
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description: Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features: Bulk Order Execution:   Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing:   Set individual lot
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Utilities
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
ImpulsVolume
IGOR KIRIANEN
Experts
This EA trades both with a stop loss, so it can trade without it, with an increase in the lot (martingale) and without an increase in the lot (without a martingale). The advisor trades in the continuation of the impulse. It has a number of filtering indicators. This Expert Advisor is not afraid of large spreads (there is protection), it also has protection from the maximum lot and has trading from the percentage of the deposit. There are two types of Martingale (by adding from the original lot,
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
Super Copier GG
Pham Quoc Gia
Utilities
Super Copier G&G  Super Copier G&G FREE Here Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier. Support for four methods of managing the c
Scorpion Grid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. The EA features a drawdown management system, which takes into
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
News Hedging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
Utilities
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
Wolseley Panel MT4 FREE
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
Utilities
WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC - - Feel free to contact me at instagram   @walter_robos  or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937 View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress. This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems. In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Utilities
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
FREE
Clock ET
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
FREE
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
UTrailingMini
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by v
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review