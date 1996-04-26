SupplyDemandRSIStoch

This is Supply Demand Indicator based on Fractal, RSI and Stochastic Oscillator.

It have Six Cover Option, you can do adjust your needed by set to true or set to false:

------------------------

Option 1:

UseTrendFractal = true;

UseRSI = false;

UseStochastic = true;

------------------------

Option 2:

UseTrendFractal = true;

UseRSI = true;

UseStochastic = false;

------------------------

Option 3:

UseTrendFractal = false;

UseRSI = false;

UseStochastic = true;

------------------------

Option 4:

UseTrendFractal = false;

UseRSI = true;

UseStochastic = false;

------------------------

Option 5:

UseTrendFractal = true;

UseRSI = true;

UseStochastic = true;

------------------------

Option 6:

UseTrendFractal = false;

UseRSI = true;

UseStochastic = true;

------------------------


And if do not want use price label, you can set false on ShowLabelPrice option.


You can adjust level of Overbought and Oversold on the option :

for RSI (setting RSIOB/RSIOS) and for Stochastic (SOB/SOS)


Happy SnD,

Regards


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Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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