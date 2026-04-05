ADR Fibonacci Level

Fibonacci Level start form price Open as zero number.

then do Fibonacci line offset on above and to below, base last Day High Low Fibonacci Percentage.





With ADR Label for measure maximum and minimum pips running limit.

Using ADR 5 days, ADR 10 Days, ADR 20 Days and ADR 50 Days.





On current running price, there plot two line boundaries, are current High line and current Low line, with percentage running pips.





Please see attachment pictures for more information.





Regards



