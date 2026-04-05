ADR Fibonacci Level

Fibonacci Level start form price Open as zero number.

then do Fibonacci line offset on above and to below, base last Day High Low Fibonacci Percentage.


With ADR Label for measure maximum and minimum pips running limit.

Using ADR 5 days, ADR 10 Days, ADR 20 Days and ADR 50 Days.


On current running price, there plot two line boundaries, are current High line and current Low line, with percentage running pips.


Please see attachment pictures for more information.


Regards


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Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Indicators
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