RSI Average Digit

This Relative Strength Index version using four different Period.

Calculate on Timeframe M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

Each using median price for valid average calculation.


How to use this indicator, as follows;

1.  This indicator design for FOLLOW THE TREND, not using for Overbought or Oversold, but if you want to use it as Reversal trades, is up to you.

2.  You can see on pictures attachment, it produce three type of signal, LONG, SHORT and SIDEWAYS.

3. Recommended for trading, Open trades only base RSI Average Signal, if LONG do LONG, if SHORT do SHORT.

4. If SIDEWAYS, NO TRADES.


In the parameter setting you can change your desire Period (default on RSI 5, RSI 10, RSI 20, RSI 50).

And you can change your desire Overbought and Oversold level.


Happy Follow the Trend 

Regards.

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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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How to use this indicator is simple. Please look on pictures. Please use Pending Limit order only. Set Pending order according line, with Take Profit and Stop Loss base on line. example1: Put pending order Sell Limit 1 on the line of Sell Limit 1 and Take Profit on Take Profit 1 line, Stop Loss on Stop Loss line...skip... example2: Put pending order Sell Limit 5 on the line of Sell Limit 5 and Take Profit on Take Profit 3,4,5 line, Stop Loss on Stop Loss line. and do to opposite buy limit ord
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Andrian Armand Gannery
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This is indicator for checking your trades. Please see the pictures attachment, the indicator show info about: - Breakeven Level; - Margin Call Level; - Two volume info, past and current (With color exchange base on the past volume); - Spreads; - Swap Long and Swap Short (With color change, positive and negative swap); - Running Price; -Today High Low Pips; - Today Open to Current Running Price pips. This indicator not for trading entry, only to assist your trade management Regards
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Andrian Armand Gannery
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This is Supply Demand Indicator based on Fractal , RSI and Stochastic Oscillator . It have Six Cover Option, you can do adjust your needed by set to true or set to false: ------------------------ Option 1: UseTrendFractal = true; UseRSI = false; UseStochastic = true; ------------------------ Option 2: UseTrendFractal = true; UseRSI = true; UseStochastic = false; ------------------------ Option 3: UseTrendFractal = false; UseRSI = false; UseStochastic = true; ------------------------ Option 4: Us
CurrencyPowerMeter
Andrian Armand Gannery
Indicators
This indicator show POWER of major currencies  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU Calculation base Average and Ticking Volume. Recommendation use on HIGH TIMEFRAME. If want use as your desired, you can choose freely which timeframe you like. Default set in H1, H4, D1 and W1 Test indicator demo first got your rhythms and rhyme of POWER . See Pictures attachment for more information. Note: Don't forget to turn on 28 Symbol + XAUUSD before put this indicator in to your chart.          
ADR Fibonacci Level
Andrian Armand Gannery
Indicators
Fibonacci Level start form price Open as zero number. then do Fibonacci line offset on above and to below, base last Day High Low Fibonacci Percentage. With ADR Label for measure maximum and minimum pips running limit. Using ADR 5 days, ADR 10 Days, ADR 20 Days and ADR 50 Days. On current running price, there plot two line boundaries, are current High line and current Low line, with percentage running pips. Please see attachment pictures for more information. Regards
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